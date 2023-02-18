Bags of Kahawa 1893 coffee are flying off the shelves after the brand appeared on an episode of Shark Tank on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Margaret Nyamumbo shared her inspiring story on the ABC show and piqued the interest of more than one Shark when it came to making her an offer.

Before venturing onto the show, Margaret was already having huge success with her coffee company. But, she appeared in the Tank to take her business to the next level. The episode saw things get complicated when it came to Emma Grede, Mark Cuban, and co’s offers on Shark Tank.

What is Kahawa 1893 coffee?

Kahawa 1893 is a coffee brand hailing from Kenya.

Speaking of her brand, founder Margaret Nyamumbo said that she wants to “brew a coffee revolution.”

Margaret explained that 90 percent of the coffee farming workforce in Kenya is female. Her brand compensates the women coffee farmers fairly and also allows customers to tip them directly. Kahawa 1893 also matches customers’ tips to the workers.

The brand sells 100% arabica coffee and offers a variety of flavors and product types on its website.

Margaret entered the Tank asking for $350,000 for a five percent stake in her company.

Since Kahawa coffee appeared on Shark Tank, it appears that bags of the product are flying off the shelves, judging by comments left on the brand’s Instagram posts.

Margaret Nyamumbo’s story

Now living in New York City, Margaret Nyamumbo grew up on her grandfather’s coffee farm in Kenya.

She got a scholarship to go complete an undergraduate degree in the USA and went on to do an MBA at Harvard.

Margaret also studied in London at the London School of Economics.

She added that after Harvard, she went to go and work on Wall Street.

Margaret got emotional during her Shark Tank pitch as she explained her inspiring story. She said that she didn’t know anyone in the USA when she arrived and had $200 to her name.

When she got her scholarship, Margaret didn’t have enough money to buy a plane ticket but said that her village fundraised to get her to the US.

Where to buy Kahawa 1893 coffee

Margaret told the Sharks that the company had made $2 million in the past 12 months, so the brand was clearly doing well before she appeared on the ABC show.

However, judging by Kahawa 1893’s Instagram post comments, there are many more people wanting to buy the coffee.

Others were keen to share that they’re already in love with the brand, and some said that they’re now “coffee snobs” after finding Kahawa 1893.

Another person commented: “It’s the best coffee you’ll ever drink in your life.”

The coffee can be purchased in stores such as Trader Joe’s as well as online via the Kahawa 1893 website.

A bag of ‘Safari Blend’ and ‘Serengeti Blend’ costs $16.99 on the brand’s website. Kahawa 1893 also sells mugs, tote bags, tea and coffee bags, t-shirts and more.

The brand also offers a coffee subscription service which currently costs less than $16.

WATCH SHARK TANK FRIDAYS AT 8/7C ON ABC

