Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry hilariously expressed her desire to swap children with Kim Kardashian due to the similarities in the sizes of their respective families.

Both reality TV personalities have big families and are known for being candid about their experiences as moms. Sharing glimpses of their parenting journeys on social media and on their respective reality shows.

Kailyn Lowry made a comment about swapping kids with Kim K during a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, which aired as a bonus installment on Monday. Let’s take a look at what she said.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn is disappointed with child entertainment venues nearby

During the most recent episode, Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley discussed how they keep their kids entertained by visiting entertainment centers. Lindsie shared that she often takes her eight-year-old son Jackson to venues near her home in Atlanta, Georgia. However, Kailyn said there aren’t many similar places in the vicinity of Kailyn’s Delaware mansion.

Kailyn expressed her disappointment with the lack of options in her area, saying: “Part of the problem is, here, we don’t have places like that.” Lindsie admitted that she wouldn’t know what to do with Kailyn’s kids without similar options nearby.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum jokingly remarked: “It wouldn’t be a fair mom swap because I have one, and you have so many.”

Kailyn Lowry wants to swap children with Kim K

This led Kailyn, who is a mom to four sons, to talk about swapping mommy duties with someone with the same amount of children. She then expressed her interest in doing a child swap with Kim Kardashian, who also has four children.

The TV star said: “I’ll swap with Kim Kardashian because she has the closest number of children to what I have.”

The Kardashians star is a mom to four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The duo share: North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

Kailyn, shares Isaac, 13, with her ex-Jo Rivera; Lincoln, eight, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She also has Lux, five, and Creed, two, with her ex-Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry compares herself to Khloe Kardashian

This is not the first time the MTV alum opened up about ways she relates to The Kardashians. She also explained in an installment of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast that she and Khloe Kardashian have something in common.

She and co-host Vee Rivera discussed the topic of Khloe Kardashian‘s tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children.

Kailyn expressed sympathy towards Khloe’s desire to salvage the relationship despite Tristan’s history of cheating. Lowry even likened her relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, to a “white trash version” of Khloe and Tristan.

Kailyn then spoke about her relationship with Chris. As she admitted that it was toxic but she found herself going back and forth, trying to make it work.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images