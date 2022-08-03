











‘Claim to Fame’ viewers think they have spotted a major clue about contestant Kai after she donned a white dress that many believe belongs to Tiffany Haddish.

All 12 contestants on the show are related to famous personalities, and those who manage to keep their celebrity connection discreet will take home a whopping $100,000 in cash prize.

Previously, Kai was speculated to be related to Tiffany. Those speculations have been fueled further after she donned an eerily similar white dress.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A look at Tiffany Haddish’s white dress

The attire that’s being discussed was worn by Tiffany on multiple occasions.

The iconic Alexander McQueen dress was bought by the comedian ahead of the premiere of her movie, Girls Trip, in 2017. She has even admitted to making the most use of it owing to its price, which is $4,122.

She rocked the same attire during the 2018 Oscars, MTV Movies & TV Awards and even on Saturday Night Live.

Tifanny last wore it during her appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in 2019.

When the host asked how many times she has worn it, the comedian responded: “Five, six, 18 times. I wear it to the grocery store, I wear it to the DMV. That’s how I get recognized. It’s how I get to the front of the line.”

The Princess | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 10997 The Princess | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PisHN6iFq-U/hqdefault.jpg 1066978 1066978 center 22403

Fans think Kai is related to the comedian

During the August 1 episode of Claim to Fame, the contestants took part in a fashion challenge that required them to look around one piece of clothing that gave away a major clue about themselves.

When Kai showed up in the floor-length white gown that was eerily similar to the one Tifanny owns, fans were quick to connect the dots.

“And Kai is definitely related to Tiffany Haddish. That’s that white dress she wore EVERYWHERE. It took on a life of its own,” tweeted one.

Another added, “The only one I was confused about was def Kai until she wore the dress Tiffany haddish wore it for a year straight to every award ceremony”

“That white dress Kai. Tiffany Haddish. IYKYK,” wrote one fan.

Jonas Brothers are the hosts

The youngest Jonas brothers, Frankie and Kevin, are serving as the hosts of Claim to Fame.

21-year-old Frankie is the only Jonas not on the band that consists of Nick, Joe, and Kevin.

The two brothers, who are currently hosting the show, previously worked together on Camp Rock 2 nearly 14 years ago.

WATCH CLAIM TO FAME ON ABC MONDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK