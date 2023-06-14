A clip from Kandi Burruss’ podcast with Sukihana has resurfaced online, and fans are up in arms with Xscape singer Kandi’s co-host DJ AONE’s behavior towards the Love and Hip Hop star.

The episode of Kandi Koated Live was published three months ago, and featured rapper Big Gipp alongside Love and Hip Hop Miami star Sukihana.

We take a look at the clips that have Twitter users talking.

Kandi Burruss’ podcast clip resurfaces featuring Sukihana and DJ AONE

Although the podcast was released three months ago, clips have now resurfaced on Twitter and TikTok of Kandi’s co-host DJ AONE’s ‘unwanted’ advances to the rapper.

In one clip the DJ can be heard saying very explicit things to the star as he refers to her by her stage name “Suki With The Good Coochie,” as Kandi brands him “aggressive.”

As AONE claims Suki “likes that s***” she quickly shuts him down by saying: “No I don’t.”

“After, during s*** maybe, but not right now”, she continues as the Xscape singer, who recently starred in the Bravo show, SWV vs XSCAPE, can be heard laughing in the background.

The Love and Hip Hop star then rolls her eyes at the DJ before saying: “This is off the chain.”

In another resurfaced clip, the DJ can be seen showing the VH1 star a picture of his ‘private parts.’

Fans call for Kandi Burruss to ‘fire’ co-host after Sukihana podcast

One wrote: “He wanted one of those viral funny interactions with her & didn’t get it.”

“Kandi needs to fire him ASAP, because that is absurd and disgusting,” penned another.

Another stated: “Listen: it doesn’t matter how raunchy or sexually explicit someone is, they can still say NO, and STOP. Suki did not consent to his advances and was visibly uncomfortable. I hope someone intervened.”

Who is DJ AONE?

DJ AONE is the co-host of Kandi Koated Live, and also a tour DJ for many big names in the industry, including Kandi’s Xscape.

The DJ’s current pinned post on Instagram is a video of himself giving Suki a foot massage, filmed on the day of the podcast.

At the time of writing, neither party has commented on the clips.