Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been taking Italy by storm in 2023. In what appears to be a never-ending vacation for the couple, Kanye and Bianca have been spotted by onlookers and paparazzi wearing some eye-catching outfits during their time on the continent. On August 25, a snap of the couple sunbathing circulates the internet. Kanye goes shirtless while his ‘wife’ dons a bikini.

While spending some time in the same country where he married ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and his new partner, Bianca Censori, have been blowing fans’ minds with their fashion statements. Bianca’s “naked” outfit went viral after paparazzi also snapped the pair in Los Angeles and Kanye’s outfit was compared to that of a Sims character.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca and Kanye spotted sunbathing

As Kanye and Bianca enjoy their vacation in Italy, an onlooker snapped a photo of the pair sunbathing.

The two appear to be hanging out at a cabana. The photo shows Bianca lying on a beige towel sunning herself, while Kanye is standing in the background of the shot shirtless.

The couple is seemingly enjoying some time abroad much like Kanye’s ex, Kim, who shares posts from a trip to Japan in 2023.

Kim posted snaps of herself with her daughter, North West, in August as they enjoyed some mom-and-daughter time together.

Kanye’s ‘wife’ is bikini-clad

Following on from Bianca’s ‘naked outfit’ debut, she takes her nakedness a step further as she sunbathes with her beau in 2023.

The designer sports her signature cropped hairstyle and opted for a nude-colored bra and black string bottoms.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bianca laid out on a towel on some grass and she spent time in the sun.

Kanye West goes shirtless

While Bianca is now known for her more revealing fashion looks, Kanye has been covering himself a lot in his latest saps.

However, as he and Bianca enjoyed some hot weather, the Stronger rapper went shirtless.

The 46-year-old is seen standing behind a cushioned outdoor lounge area wearing a chain and black shorts in the photo.