As HBO Max documentary Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce is released in August 2023, fans are remembering Kanye West’s 2016 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. In 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of years, Kanye. One of his attorneys, Nick Salick, appears in the HBO Max documentary that details the power couple’s divorce. During the two-part documentary, many of the rapper’s memorable moments are recalled.

Kanye West is known for being “unfiltered” and his public speeches and social media posts have often landed him in trouble. The star’s relationship breakdown was the subject of a media frenzy. He and Kim Kardashian endured a two-year legal battle after the filing in 2021. They got married in Florence in 2014 and their wedding was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, their relationship fell apart and his awkward rants are featured in HBO Max’s latest documentary.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kanye West’s rant on Ellen DeGeneres

In 2016, Ye was a guest on The Ellen Show, and his interview on the talk show was one that fans won’t forget.

When asked what ideas he had for Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 billion in, Kanye responded with a six-and-a-half minute response.

By the end of his answer, Ellen appeared speechless. He rounded off his response by saying: “I’m sorry, daytime television, I’m sorry for the realness.”

She concluded: “Well, it’s not daytime television anymore,” and cut to the commercial break.

Kanye West divorce documentary

Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce kicks off its timeline in 2020 at Kanye’s presidential rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

At the rally, Ye makes a speech about his then-wife and their decision to bring their daughter, North West, into the world.

In 2016, the documentary also details that Kanye “ranted for 20 minutes” at one of his concerts, “ends the show abruptly, and just leaves,” according to social media writer Natalie Franklin.

Many moments where Ye has held public attention with his speeches were featured during the documentary which gave background to his relationship breakdown with Kim.

Kanye and Kim’s SNL monologues

While Kanye’s public “rants,” and speeches were featured on the HBO Max two-part documentary, Kim’s SNL monologue was also featured on the show.

Kim made a comedic Saturday Night Live monologue where she said that the reason she left her ex-husband was due to his “personality.”

Kanye had also appeared on SNL in the past where he made a speech stating that he’d been “bullied backstage” for wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

