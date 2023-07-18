Karsyn on Claim to Fame has been linked to Jeff Gordon, the professional NASCAR racing driver. However, she has claimed that her co-star’s guesses about Jeff are wrong, and that’s because she was telling the truth. So, who is Karsyn related to in the famous racing world?!

Claim to Fame is ABC‘s reality show that features participants who are related to famous people, but they have to keep their identity a secret. Clues are left along the way, and whoever gets away with nobody guessing correctly is the winner. Several fans are convinced Karsyn is related to Jeff after the NASCAR racing hints.

Credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Karsyn on Claim to Fame

Karsyn Elledge is a Claim to Fame contestant. She is a 22-year-old 3Eight Creative and racer, who announced the end of her racing career in 2020, but the beginning of a new clothing line, Raceline.

One of her puzzle clues had a trophy, an eraser with the minus sign and the letter “E,” the symbol for “who,” two records, the number 4, and a mug of beer. In episode 4, J.R. told Shayne that Karsyn is related to a NASCAR driver.

He thought that the two records and number 4 might stand for Jeff Gordon because he said that his number is 24, and he drove for Budweiser. It comes after she lied that her celebrity relative is best known for being a musician.

Is Karsyn related to Jeff Gordon?

No, Karsyn is not related to Jeff Gordon, a professional car racer for NASCAR, who Cole revealed is the person that everyone thinks is her famous relative. She is related to the late racing driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr, her grandfather.

She is the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt Miller and granddaughter of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt. Kelley is now divorced from Karsyn’s father, Jimmy Elledge.

Karsyn is also racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s niece. The late Dale Earnhardt Sr was an American professional stock car driver and racing team owner, who raced from 1975 to 2001 in the former NASCAR Winston Cup Series.

Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

She is a racer like her granddad

Karsyn is a racer in her own right, participating in car racing since she was a preteen. She began with go-kart racing and later participated in Dirt Midge events. In 2023, she returned to the Chili Bowl Nationals after a three-year break.

Known as a college cheerleader and a dirt-track racer, the North Carolina resident even made an appearance in The Loud House as the voice of Lana’s race car hero Bobbie Fletcher.

Karsyn returned from retirement in 2020, when she drove a car fielded by Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports. Her original plan after the 2020 Chili Bowl was to compete in the USAC Midget National Championship once again.

However, she then decided to pull out of active participation during the pandemic. She’s now back racing alongside handling marketing and social media responsibilities for Mamba Media, which is operated by Dylan ‘Mamba‘ Smith.

