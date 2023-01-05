Kate Gosselin suffered a neck injury on the Special Forces premiere on Fox. It was “suspected broken” after the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star dived out of a helicopter into water and told medical staff she had a pain in her neck.

Now that Kate’s sextuplets have turned 18, the reality star revealed she’s focusing on other projects, but had to exit the first episode while 16 celebrities took part in the daring first challenge involving her two worst fears.

Before telling cameras that heights and water are her biggest worries, Kate and her co-stars were ordered to start running in the Jordan desert, which she struggled with at first. Then after the helicopter dive, did Kate break her neck?

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kate Gosselin’s neck injury

Kate sustained a neck injury after taking a backwards dive out of a helicopter. She told staff that she’s “terrified” of water and heights, but decides to attempt the task. Kate panics and falls directly onto her back in the water.

After failing the second challenge of Special Forces, she tells medical staff that her neck hurts badly before the medic tells her that they have to take her to the hospital to get an X-ray of her spine.

“With a suspected broken neck, Kate is taken to the hospital for X-rays,” the voiceover states, as she is seen being taken onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. The reality star is then forced to medically exit the challenge.

Did Kate break her neck on Special Forces?

No, Kate did not break her neck. However, she was “hurt,” DS agent Remi Adeleke revealed to cameras, with doctors telling the star that she may have cracked it. Despite the serious injury, Kate pleaded to stay in the competition.

“My main goal is to walk away proud of myself because this is not for the faint of heart,” she told cameras.

Medical staff had to put her health and safety first, and therefore she was withdrawn from Special Forces. However, fans are speculating on Twitter that Kate may return as she was “in other clips in the commercials.”

Several viewers admit they predicted that she’d be the first to leave the Fox show, but some are hoping she’s okay after her failed landing into the water. It comes after she thought she was “going to pass out” before the jump.

She wasn’t the only star to leave

Dr. Drew started to feel ill after the first challenge on Special Forces. He gets checked out by a medic and discovers that he’s suffering from heat exhaustion and later has to withdraw from the competition.

Tyler Florence then voluntarily withdraws from the course before a challenge involving a 300-foot wide canyon with two pieces of rope. He explains it’s his wife’s birthday, and promised her he wouldn’t do anything to hurt himself.

Montell Jordan thinks he has hurt his hands. He later withdraws from Special Forces with a possible broken thumb. Although Mel B’s knees were hurting, the Spice Girls star remained in the competition, leaving just 12 celebrities.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

