In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney was seen blaming Tom Schwartz’s bar for one of the reasons their marriage broke down.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules gives viewers an insight into the divorce of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s marriage, which ended in 2022.

We take a closer look at what Katie had to say about Tom’s bar Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Katie Maloney says Tom Schwartz’s bar put a strain on their relationship

Wednesday’s episode (February 15) saw Schwartz and his business partner Tom Sandoval finally open the doors to their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Katie was there to support her ex-husband and even complimented him on how good the vibes of the establishment were. Although, she couldn’t help but get emotional reflecting on how she felt Tom put the bar before her.

“I’m trying to be excited for Tom, but this bar has a very complicated history,” she said in her confessional. “It put a massive strain on our relationship.”

The season 10 episode was titled ‘Was It Worth It’, and that’s exactly what Katie was asking Tom at the DailyMail party. Katie even called the bar ‘the other woman’ in their marriage.

In response to the question, Tom said: “Don’t say that. Jesus, I don’t know how to answer that. I just don’t want you to ever think that I chose this place over you because I didn’t.”

Tom was seen getting emotional in his confessional. “I’m so madly in love with this whole bar, this lounge, the concept, but sometimes I ask myself, ‘Was it worth it?’ and I don’t know.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s marriage ended in 2022

Speaking on her podcast, Katie ultimately said she broke up with Tom because she “just wasn’t happy.”

The Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram in March 2022 to announce their divorce via a statement.

In part of the statement, she said: “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain as we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

The couple wed in front of the Bravo cameras in 2016, and wed again in 2019 after realizing their marriage wasn’t legal.

Tom spent Valentine’s night with Raquel

This season of Vanderpump Rules also focuses on the drama of Tom and Raquel Leviss‘ hook-up.

As per their Instagram stories, posted by Bravo’s Daily Dish, the pair spent Valentine’s night together with friends, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on February 8, Andy asked Tom if he regretted hooking up with Raquel. In response, he said: “I’m gonna go on the record: No regrets. Although I regret that I hurt Katie’s feelings.”

