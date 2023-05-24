Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss was center stage as she filled the role of Beat Shazam’s DJ. So, how did Kelly lose weight? We looked at photos of her before and after her “gorgeous” transformation.

Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter Kelly has been in the limelight since she was a youngster. Growing up in the shadows of her parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon, meaning that she’s always been under the watchful eye of the public.

So, when she debuted her “gorgeous” weight loss as the guest DJ on Fox‘s Beat Shazam, fans in the audience and at home were stunned. Reality Titbit peeked at Kelly’s transformation photos and found out how she lost the weight.

Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss: Photos

Kelly has lost a whopping 85lb (38kg) in the last few years. She previously had temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), which is pain and compromised movement of the jaw joint and the surrounding muscles.

She then got jaw injections, which had the result of making her face look slimmer. Since May 2022, Kelly appears to have lost more weight in her face and body, before she began raising awareness about eating habits in October:

I want to share this with you given the news about my recent onset of gestational diabetes during my pregnancy, and how cutting out sugar and eating healthier has helped me.

Kelly also revealed in May last year that she had been sober for a year, and therefore had cut out alcohol. One fan wrote on her page: “This is Kelly?? Doesn’t even look like her anymore!! Looks like a completely different person 😲.”

How did Kelly lose weight?

Kelly lost weight by working out and eating healthily after getting gastric sleeve surgery. Kelly has thyroid problems and, in addition, she was previously diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, but photos show her recent weight loss.

As a result of this and over the years, the singer gained weight drastically, something that was also affected by her two pregnancies. After surgery, Kelly followed a plant-based, vegan diet and did half an hour of cardio exercises every day.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly explained during an interview with Hollywood Raw Podcast in 2020. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever.”

Beat Shazam DJ shocks viewers

When Kelly Osbourne starred as a DJ on Beat Shazam, she instantly shocked fans for 1) being on the show’s decks all of a sudden, and 2) for her “gorgeous” transformation since losing weight.

After Kelly’s weight loss photos, her fans have chimed in on her noticeable transformation. One Instagram follower wrote: “You get more gorg every damn day!!!!!!”

Another penned: “You’ve always been so beautiful!!”

“You look gorgeous!!! 👏👏👏,” a fellow fan commented on her social media page.

