Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear to be squashing any ‘break up’ rumors swirling around on the internet in 2023. The two enjoy more public dates out combined with the singer’s release of a new song. The Kardashians star and the music artist have been snapped spending time together following Kendall’s split from Devin Booker.

While it’s well-known that model Kendall Jenner is less keen on sharing the details of her love life with fans, Bad Bunny’s release of Where She Goes really has fans convinced that he’s singing about her. Judging by the song’s risqué lyrics, if the musician is singing about Kendall, it sounds like Kravis and their PDA have some competition…

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Kendall and Bad Bunny don’t seem to be breaking up

While fans are always curious to find out more about the Kar-Jenners and their romantic relationships, Kendall Jenner, 27, hasn’t ever been one to share details.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, Kendall explained her stance on keeping her love life private:

“I’m not marrying anyone, I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?”

Although she isn’t speaking publicly about her relationship with Bad Bunny, 29, the two were spotting watching a basketball game in mid-May this year.

They also attended the Met Gala afterparty together in May. Kendall and Bad Bunny both shared Instagram Stories from Monaco on May 29 which sparks more rumors that they’re together.

A report from ET adds that the two’s “relationship is getting more serious… He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well…” says a source.

Bad Bunny’s risqué song gets fans thinking

Bad Bunny is renowned for making songs that are often instant hits. Judging by fans’ reactions to his latest track, Where She Goes is no different.

The Where She Goes lyrics get pretty risqué. If Bad Bunny is singing about Kendall, then he potentially gives some insight into a night he shared with her.

The lyrics allude to him wanting to see a partner again after a night together.

He sings in Spanish: “Baby, tell me the truth If you already forgot me I know that it was only one night That it won’t happen again Maybe in you I wanted to find What I lost in someone else Your pride does not want to talk to me So we are gonna compete, let see.”

Fans speculate ‘hidden meanings’ in video

More than just the Where She Goes lyrics, fans are pretty certain that the song is something to do with Kendall due to “hidden messages” in its video.

The video sees horses running – The Kardashians star’s favorite animal. The two also went on a horse riding date earlier in the year. Scorpions are also seen scuttling across the sand in the music video and the model is a Scorpio on the zodiac.

A woman wearing angel wings is also featured in the video which fans think could be a nod to the Victoria’s Secret model.