Kendall Jenner has heads turning with her latest Instagram Story and fans are eager to bag themselves some pasties just like the Kardashians star’s. Taking to the ‘gram on May 31, the model struck poses in a black and red number that fans are unlikely to forget in a hurry.

The Kar-Jenners are often stunning the masses with their eye-catching fashion moments. Kendall Jenner‘s latest look is styled by Dani Michelle and has fans going wild in the comments section. The 27-year-old smiled as she posed aboard a yacht in the ‘barely there’ outfit.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner poses in pasties

Kardashians star Kendall Jenner rounded off the month of May with a fashion moment of all fashion moments.

The 27-year-old model posed aboard a yacht wearing a black and sheer dress complete with red flower-style pasties.

Kendall left little to the imagination in her skimpy outfit and fans were totally here for her look. The brunette bombshell teamed the dress with a matching red scarf and black heels as she smiled for the camera.

Kardashians star is styled by Dani Michelle

Stylist Dani Michelle has been known to style the Kardashian-Jenner sisters including Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The stylist came through another time with Kendall’s latest look and shared a snap of the 818 Tequila boss on Instagram.

Kendall’s dress was designed by David Koma and her shoes are tagged as being ‘New Bottega Veneta’ by Dani.

Kendall has her fans shook

Not only are Kendall’s fans reposting her Instagram Story to their own pages, but many took to the comments section of her stylist’s posts to share some compliments with the model.

Many wrote that Kendall is “perfect,” and “unstoppable.”

Others commented flame emojis and more said that Kim Kardashian‘s sister was looking “hot.”

More fans wrote that Kendall is a “queen,” and a “legend,” as she poses aboard a super yacht.

