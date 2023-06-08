The Kardashians is back in 2023 and everyone’s favorite reality TV family are bringing their real lives to their hit Hulu show. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian caught up during June 8’s episode 3 and talked all things babies as Khloé rocked her newborn son to sleep.

In true Kris Jenner style, the mom of six made a slight dig at Khloé over her baby name choice, before explaining that she does like the name her daughter opted for. Khloé welcomed her second child, Tatum Robert Thompson, via surrogate in July 2022. The Good American co-founder expresses during The Kardashians how different she found the surrogacy process to carrying her child herself.

Credit: Courtesy of Hulu

Kris Jenner heads to Khloé’s house

During The Kardashians season 3 episode 3, Kris greets Khloé Kardashian and her newborn baby grandson, Tatum.

Kris says to Tatum: “Hi Rob, hi pumpkin…”

Before Khloé rolls her eyes and takes a deep breath.

Kris continues: “No, Tatum’s good.”

Khloé isn’t keen on Kris’ observation

As Khloé, Tatum, and her mom hang out, Kris adds that people will likely give her grandson a nickname.

Kris says: “We could call him Tate,”

Khloé replies: “No…”

Her mom adds: “Everybody’s going got call him Tate”

Good American co-owner Khloé shut down her mom’s idea immediately and said: “Never gonna happen.”

Credit: Courtesy of Hulu

Khloé remembers her father with son’s name

Kris was eager for Khloé to name her son, Robert, after the reality star’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

However, thirty-eight-year-old Khloé resisted the idea, reports The US Sun.

Khloé decided to name her son Tatum Robert Thompson, which sees her honoring her late father with her son’s middle name.

She’s also mother to five-year-old True Thompson.

Khloé and her children’s father, Tristan Thompson, are currently co-parenting, although she explains that she’s no longer in a relationship with him.

Speaking on The Kardashians, Khloé said that she and Tristan “get along great,” adding that they have a “great friendship relationship.”

The Hulu star continued that she doesn’t want to “punish” Tristan but needs to set her own “boundaries.”

