The latest episode of The Kardashians sees Kris and Khloe jet off to Milan, but not without Khloe sharing a NSFW TMI about her mom’s private life with Corey Gamble.

The Kardashians have documented every single moment of their lives since 2007, so they’re pretty comfortable when it comes to sharing secrets about their relationships.

The siblings and momager Kris Jenner have no filter, so they even discuss details of what gets their motor going, and what gives them the ick. In Kim’s case, she’s obsessed with straight teeth.

Thursday’s episode of the reality series saw Khloe Kardashian and Kris fly into Milan to support the Ciao Kim fashion show and during their glam session, the Good American founder shared a little too much information about her mom’s love-making schedule with Corey Gamble.

Khloe reveals Kris’ ‘full-body’ moment with Corey Gamble

Khloe, 38, took the perfect opportunity to embarrass her mom while being surrounded by a room full of makeup artists and hair stylists. In season 3 episode 4 of The Kardashians, makeup artist Renny Vasquez enquires about Kris’ outfit of the day to adjust her body makeup.

“Kris, what are you wearing? Is your body showing at all?” Renny asks.

“No, just a little bit maybe right here,” the Safely founder replied while pointing to her décolletage.

Cue Khloe’s unsolicited yet hilarious comment.

“She’s gonna be hooking up with her boyfriend later, so you never know,” she added with a sassy hair flick.

“So, do we want full body [makeup]?” Vasquez suggests before Khloe insists: “Full body.”

Kris only managed to squeeze into the conversation about her private life at the end. “Oh my, this is very personal information.”

She never denied it so Khloe must’ve been spilling the facts.

Kris and Khloe puzzled over Kourtney’s Ciao Kim concerns

Season 3 focuses on Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, the same fashion house that designed Kourtney’s wedding in Portofino.

A Dolce ceremony for the oldest Kardashian sister was natural given her long-standing friendship with the designers, but she found it “weird” and “disrespectful” that Kim sealed a deal with the brand just four months after the wedding.

Kourtney accused Kim of using her big day as a business opportunity, but the latter defended that talks were in place before the wedding and wanted to do the show at least one year after.

The Lemme founder refused to promote Ciao Kim on her socials, which both Kris and Khloe thought was uncalled for.

“Nothing’s weird, she’s just upset,” Kris said. “They haven’t even seen the show yet, so what could possibly be weird?”

Khloe responded: “I’m scared to ask what’s weird.”

We know that Kim went through with the show so hopefully, there’s no sibling rivalry anymore.