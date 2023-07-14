The Kar-Jenners have been at the center of all kinds of rumors since their reality show first began in 2007. Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe, as well as their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie, growing up on-screen. Sixteen years later, rumors are still swirling around the family, and this time, people are suggesting that Khloe Kardashian has “fake fingers.”

Conspiracy theories and controversial claims surround the Kardashians even though they have been appearing on TV for the past 16 years. The family lets the cameras in on their lives on The Kardashians in 2023 for a third season. Despite transparency from many of the Kar-Jenners, fans can’t seem to help but speculate all kinds of things about them.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘fake fingers’

After some fans felt the need to investigate Khloe Kardashian’s photos, they came up with a theory that the reality star has “fake fingertips.”

During The Kardashians season 3, Khloe addresses the claims and shuts down any ideas about the “realness” of her fingers.

Speaking to Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian, Khloe says: “You guys, the fake fingertips thing, I was holding a glass on camera… before I type it in, it comes up fake fingers, fake tan, fake fertility issues…”

She adds: “I do not have fake fingers, this looks crazy, those are just my hands…”

Kardashians star says ‘leave me alone’

Speaking in a confessional on The Kardashians in 2023, Khloe asks people to “leave her alone” after searching about why people are saying she has “fake fingers.”

The star asked Scott and Kim: “Why would anybody want fake fingers,” before saying in a confessional that viewers have been “nitpicking” her “since she’s been on TV” which dates back 16 years.

Khloe was 23 when she first appeared on E! Entertainment’s KUWTK.

Khloe gives viewers the finger

After establishing that her fingers are totally real, Khloe proves to viewers even further that they’re not fake.

She says: “Now, we’re onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don’t wear fake fingertips.”

Khloe continues: “This is the length of my fingers. This is the length of this hand,” and holds up her right middle finger.

She adds: “…this is the length of this hand,” and presents her left middle finger.

Khloe is usually seen holding up peace signs with her fingers on her Instagram page, however, it appears that the “nitpicking” went too far with the “fake fingertips” rumors in 2023.

