Khloé Kardashian has finally released photographs of her adorable baby son, Tatum Thompson, in 2023 and he’s already being dubbed Rob Kardashian’s “twin.” Khloé compares her daughter, True Thompson’s, bond with her brother to that of her’s and Rob’s in a sweet birthday tribute to her second-born child this July.

The Kardashians have been in the media spotlight for many years with Keeping Up With the Kardashians first kicking off back in 2007. Since then, the Kar-Jenners have grown up and now have kids of their own. Khloé, 39, welcomed her first child, True, in 2018. Her son, Tatum, was born via a surrogate on July 28, 2022.

Credit: Disney+/The Kardashians

Tatum Thompson is Rob Kardashian’s ‘twin’

On her son’s first birthday, Khloé Kardashian shared a gushing post to Instagram.

The Good American co-founder shares some never-seen-before snaps of Tatum and wrote a heartfelt caption on her son’s special day.

Khloé wrote in part of her caption how much she thinks her son looks like her brother:

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle.”

Fans agree Tatum looks like Rob Kardashian

While Khloé herself wrote that she sees a huge resemblence between her son and her brother, Rob Kardashian, and their father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr, fans can also see it.

Tonnes of fans and followers took to the comments section to say how much they think baby Tatum looks like Rob.

One commented: “Robs Twin!!! SO HANDSOME!!!”

Another wrote on the Hulu star’s post: “Robert Kardashian for sure.”

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips commented: “Omg he is rob!!!”

Khloé Kardashian son is ‘adorable’

While many of Khloé’s followers were commenting that her son is Rob’s “twin,” more were writing on her post about how cute her son is.

Some commented that Tatum is “handsome,” “adorable,” and a “cutie pie,” while more said that the “squish” melted their hearts.

Khloé’s birthday post to her son sees her shares photos of him for the first time. Previous posts including Tatum have either been shared with emojis covering his face or they have been from a side angle.

On the day that her “perfect” bundle of joy turned one, the mom-of-two decided to share some super-cute snaps with the world.

