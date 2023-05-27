Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were renowned for being pranksters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in the day. Now, it appears that The Lord and Koko are still as close as ever after she posted a gushing tribute to Scott on his fortieth birthday.

From Art Vandelay to Todd Kraines pranks, Kris Jenner was kept on her toes by Scott and Khloe during KUWTK. Although the Kardashians stars didn’t get off to the best start when Scott began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006, they have a close bond nowadays but fans are divided over their relationship.

Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are besties

Given that Scott started dating Khloe Kardashian‘s older sister, Kourtney, in 2006, they’ve been a part of each other’s lives for the past 17 years.

With their mischievous personalities, it’s no wonder that Scott and Khloe get on so well. Their pranks on Keeping Up with the Kardashians had viewers in stitches many times.

The two also once launched a podcast together and in true Koko and Scott style they outrageously recorded the first episode in a bathtub together.

Fans are divided over Khloe’s post

Khloe took to Instagram on May 26 to wish her ex-brother-in-law a happy 40th Birthday in 2023.

The 38-year-old didn’t hold back when it came to expressing her feelings for Scott and some fans are here for the relationship, while others find it “almost inappropriate.”

Khloe wrote that she “loves” Scott and is “grateful” to have him in her life as well as saying: “…you have been there through the highest highs and the lowest lows. we have been there for one another during some of the hardest and happiest times in our lives.”

One fan commented: “your true soul mate tbh”

While another said: “No one can convince me that these two weren’t meant for each other, but I understand it would be too weird because of the family ties.”

More said that they’re “the greatest duo ever,” and “Besides all the history they know about eachother , honestly i wish khloe and scott could end up together! They share such a bond that would make for a great relationship!”

Scott celebrates his 40th birthday

Khloe wished Scott a “magical day,” in her Instagram birthday post and it appears that the father-of-three had just that.

Scott took to his own IG page to write that he had a “beautiful day with his children and friends.”

He also wrote on Instagram Stories: “This is 40 and it feels good.”