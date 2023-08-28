Good American co-founder and Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet snap of her family in August 2023. The mom-of-two poses with her children as fans can’t help but comment on how “cute” they are. Many are dubbing Khloe’s son, Tatum Thompson, “Rob Jr,” since she’s started sharing photographs of him.

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child, True Thompson, to the world in 2018. Four years later, in 2022, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her second bundle of joy, a son named Tatum Thompson. On Tatum’s first birthday, Khloe shared some unseen snaps of her son and fans couldn’t get over how much he resembled his uncle, Rob Kardashian, back in July.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Khloe Kardashian is mom to ‘Rob Jr’

Since Khloe has shared some photographs of her year-old son with the world, fans can’t get over how much Tatum looks like his uncle, Rob Kardashian Jr.

On August 27, Khloe posted a sweet photograph of herself smiling with her two children.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compare Tatum’s looks to that of his uncle.

One fan commented: “True and Rob Jr, also I love Trues gap, she’s so pretty.”

Not only were Khloe’s fans commenting how much baby Tatum looks like Uncle Rob, but her sister, Kim Kardashian also had something to say about her niece and nephew.

Kim wrote on the post: “I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.”

The 42-year-old says that True looks just like her dad, Tristan Thompson.

However, other commenters suggest that Tatum looks a lot like his mom, writing: “Your son is your twin. You have beautiful children.”

More said that Tatum looks just like his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Fans ‘can’t handle’ the cuteness

As Khloe shared a photo with her “cubs,” fans wrote in the comments that they can’t “handle” how cute her children are.

The Kardashians star’s friend, Natalie Halcro commented: “Nope, can’t deal.”

Someone else wrote: “That’s her rob part 2 so cute.”

Another said: “I remember the episode when you were trying to get pregnant now look at you sis, beautiful family.”

Commenting on Khloe’s “beautiful family,” more said that her kids have “the cutest cheeks.”

More fans wrote: “Adorable. Your son is a mini Rob.”

