Kardashians fans may have been disappointed that season 3 of the family’s Hulu show has come to an end until its return in September. But, there’s a brand new documentary about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce on HBO Max to fill that reality TV hole in 2023. Kim and Kanye feature in an HBO Max show called Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.

While some elements of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s divorce have been talked about during The Kardashians, the HBO Max documentary is set to take an in-depth look at their marriage. Kimye’s relationship breakdown was worldwide news and fans are still following their love lives after their split.

Kim and Kanye’s HBO Max show

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 before officially tying the knot in 2014.

Before getting married, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child together, North, in 2013.

Kimye went on to have three more children together – Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (2018), and Psalm (2019).

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Kanye ‘had 10 lawyers’

During the Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce trailer, the couple’s divorce is described as “the biggest news story on the planet.”

As well as their four children to consider, Kim and Kanye had billion-dollar companies and houses all over the country to work out how to divide.

The two divorced over “irreconcilable differences,” and members of their legal teams tell both sides of their relationship in the two-part series.

The trailer sees an expert state: “Over the course of this divorce, Kanye seemed to run through 10 lawyers, maybe more.”

The rapper reportedly “was not going to take the end of his marriage lying down.”

Kim and Kanye’s relationship ‘toxic’

As well as divulging the former couple’s legal woes throughout their divorce, the dramatic trailer sees people comment on the emotional toll their relationship took on them.

One commenter says: “You could see in her eyes, how much pain this woman is going through.”

Another asks during the HBO show where Kanye’s “support” is, adding: “Kanye is completely, utterly alone in the world.”

WATCH KIM VS KANYE: THE DIVORCE ON HBO MAX