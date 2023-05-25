Kim Kardashian and Drake have faced dating rumors for months, but it was actually her ex-husband, Kanye West, who started them, the reality TV star claims. Drake once had a song with Kim called Search and Rescue…

Kanye West doesn’t feature on The Kardashians but his name certainly gets dropped in conversation a lot. When Kim sat down to speak to her mom, Kris Jenner, about rumors she was dating Drake, the focus turned to Ye.

Years after Drake’s song, Search and Rescue, with Kim Kardashian was released, speculation of the two dating has come to light. Especially as he does namedrop the Hulu star in his song lyrics.

Kim Kardashian and Drake: Rumors

Kim and Drake faced rumors they were dating months ago. The reality TV star has always denied the rumors, simply commenting under an Instagram post: “Never happened. End of story.”

She has now brought the speculation back up on The Kardashians season 3. Drake’s beef with West, who married Kim in 2014 but has since divorced her, is now done. They posed together for a photo at Drake’s home in November 2021.

Kim is no stranger to Drake, having hung out with him in the past. One fan wrote in response to the Drake namedrop: “This man is just rich and minds his business but always gets sucked into some mess like? My poor Canadian.”

Search and Rescue mentions Kim

Drake’s track, Search and Rescue, features Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce from Kanye. The cover art sees him wearing a motorcycle helmet next to a woman, who looks eerily similar to Kim.

Another sample was in Drake’s song, which features audio from Kim talking about her breakup with the rapper. The audio was first heard on the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The words state: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.” Kim can be also heard saying, “Yep, I saw it on the internet,” and is believed to be talking about her divorce from Kanye.

Kanye started the entire rumor, Kim says

Kim told her mom that Kanye West, who is “supposed to protect her the most,” was the one who started the rumor that she was having an affair with Drake. She said he publicly accused her throughout their marriage:

The person saying they will be my forever protector is the one hurting me the most. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.

She then added that Kanye asks her if he can have approval about what she says about him on The Kardashians. Kim also revealed that her ex-husband has been acting up and she’s stressed, meaning her psoriasis is bad.

