Kim Kardashian rose to fame as a reality TV star in 2007. Kim has always been giving main character energy since the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, the 42-year-old has landed herself a role in the hugely popular series, American Horror Story. Kim’s AHS role has many of her fans excited and some people eagerly anticipating seeing her acting talents.

American Horror Story first hit screens in 2011. Now, for the twelfth season of the horror anthology TV series, three well-known celebrities are set to join the cast. Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have had many famous stars appear on AHS including Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Credit: FX Networks YouTube channel

Kim Kardashian stars in AHS

After many years in the reality TV realm, Kim Kardashian branches out into the world of horror series in 2023.

Kim has Reddit users asking all kinds of questions including whether her character will be “killed off early” or if she’ll only make a brief cameo.

Others said they thought the announcement of her appearing on the show was an “April Fool’s joke.”

However, she really has been cast for the role and part 1 of Delicate kicks off on September 20.

What character does Kim play in AHS?

Kim has been cast to play the role of Siobhan Walsh in American Horror Story season 12.

The Kardashians star will appear in the series alongside Cara Delevingne, and Emma Roberts.

The season is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine which is released in 2023.

In the AHS trailer, Kim can be seen in full costume with a spider on her front in the form of a pregnant stomach.

Kim faces her worst fear

Mom of four Kim is famously terrified of spiders. During various seasons of her family’s reality show, she has been seen screaming and running at the mere mention of an eight-legged insect.

However, Kim appears to be embracing the ‘spidey’ side of life in AHS as she poses with a huge spider on her front in the show’s promotional material.

Spiders are clearly a huge element of delicate as many are featured in the show’s trailer.

During KUWTK, fans saw Kim touch a tarantula and also attempt to face her fear of heights. Speaking on the show, she said that it’s “not on her bucket list to need to like spiders.”

WATCH AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE FROM SEPTEMBER 20 ON FX