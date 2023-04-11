Kim Kardashian fans have worked out what Psalm West’s “favorite” pose is in 2023.

The mom of four shared some more photos from a recent holiday with her followers and fans can’t get over how “adorable” her children are.

Kim rose to fame as a reality star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now appears on The Kardashians alongside her family.

Judging by her social media posts, Kim is super-close with her kids and even shares a TikTok page with nine-year-old North West. Although their shared TikTok account went down in April 2023.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian shares holiday snaps

The Kar-Jenners are often jet-setting all over the globe and in 2023 Kim Kardashian has been sharing some photos of her time in Japan.

She shared photos of herself decked out in a baby pink outfit, complete with Hello Kitty nails in early April.

Kim tagged herself and her family in Tokyo, Japan. The mom of four also shared some snaps of her kids visiting a hedgehog cafe.

Kardashian fans work out Psalm’s ‘favorite’ pose

On April 11, Kim shared some more photos from the family’s Japan trip.

She wrote in the post’s caption: “More from Japan.”

The photo slider showed Kim enjoying time with her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Many Kardashians fans took to the comments section to say that they worked out Pslam’s “favorite pose” after Kim shared the adorable holiday snaps.

One person wrote: “Psalm is everything.”

Psalm steals the limelight

Although Kim’s holiday photos showed all of her kids and their cousins, including Penelope Disick, fans couldn’t stop commenting on how cute Psalm is.

The youngest of the Kardashian-West babies, Psalm is set to turn four on May 9, 2023.

He could be seen holding up the peace sign in all his photos.

Psalm’s cousin, True Thompson, is also striking poses on her mom’s Instagram page.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter making peace signs with both hands during the Easter period.