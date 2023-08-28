Kim Kardashian is “glowing” in a way fans haven’t seen before as she poses on the ‘gram this summer. After sharing snaps of her slim waist in 2023, Kim also gives her fans a glimpse of her chilling out in a glow-in-the-dark bikini this summer.

The Kardashians star’s latest snap has captured her fans’ attention not only with her bikini snap, but with her. “clever” caption, too. The mom of four is said to be “shining bright like a diamond,” as she blows away her followers in the recent post.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

Kim stuns in glow-the-dark bikini

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a glow-in-the-dark bikini.

The 42-year-old poses in shades and swimwear as she sits on a decking area.

Paired with her trademark long dark locks, Kim also opts for a neon green mani-pedi in her snap.

Kim is ‘glowing’

Judging by Kim’s fans’ response to her Instagram post, many people are loving her look.

Lots of commenters wrote that the Hulu star is “glowing,” and more said that she “shines bright like a diamond.”

One person went as far as to recall one of Kim’s most memorable moments: “Shining brighter than the diamond earring you lost in the ocean Kimmy”

Some simply wrote: “Wow,” on her post, while others commented: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”

More left heart and fire emojis on Kim’s “stunning” bikini post.

Fans say her caption is ‘clever’

Former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim is no stranger to sharing swimwear snaps on Instagram.

Earlier in August she shared a selection of photos captioned: “Nite swim in Puglia,” on her page which saw her posing in a pool in a gold bikini.

However, her latest flow-in-the-dark bikini snap has some of her fans calling her “clever,” as she captioned the photo: “Self-reflection.”

Some commented on her post: “This caption,” alongside clapping hands emojis.

Whether fans are here for Kim’s “glowing” swimsuit snap or not, many are calling her “iconic” in the comments as well as “electric.”