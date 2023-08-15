Kim Kardashian is blowing her fans away as she dons a gold bikini in her latest Instagram post in 2023. The Kardashians star is no stranger to breaking the internet and her August uploads are raking in compliments in the comments section. Mom of four Kim shows off her curves in her latest selection of snaps as she poses in Italy.

Hulu star and SKIMS founder Kim often lets her fans in on how hard she works on her toned physique. She and her trainers are often in the gym and in August she revealed that she had to take some time away from working out due to a broken shoulder. The 42-year-old appears to be getting active again, though, as she opts for a nighttime dip in Puglia this summer.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian stuns in gold bikini

Taking to Instagram on August 14, Kim Kardashian is blowing her fans away with her latest poolside look.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck poses in and around a pool as well as on the back of a bicycle in a flattering gold bikini.

Kim shared the slider of snaps and captioned her post: “Nite swim in Puglia.”

Fans question Kim’s ‘Nite swim in Puglia’

While some of the commenters on Kim’s post had nothing but compliments for the reality star, some asked where Puglia is and others questioned whether she was really swimming.

One laughed: “bro she ain’t even swimming”

Another commented: “Kim is such a baddie”

One asked: “Puglia where is that,” and other fans were quick to let them know it’s in Italy.

Kardashians fans are ‘wowed’

After sharing a snap of herself wearing a bright pink bodysuit, and another post promoting a new SKIMS bra, Kim took to the ‘gram to share her poolside photos.

Kim had many of her followers writing that she is “beautiful” in the comments section of her Puglia post.

More called her an “Armenian Barbie,” “a golden princess,” and a “goddess.”

Others wrote how they want to look like Kim and more commented how Kim is “slaying” in her bikini pics.