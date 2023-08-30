Kim Kardashian has fans racing to the comments section of her latest Instagram post as the reality star poses in a kimono during a trip to Japan. Kim has been posting lots of snaps of herself and her daughter, North West, enjoying time abroad in August 2023.

Although it appears that Kim is in great spirits as she spends quality time with her family, many of the people commenting on the post are calling her out for a specific moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15.

Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images

Kim Kardashian poses in a kimono

On August 29, Kim Kardashian shared a selection of photos of herself posing in a hotel room wearing a kimono.

The 42-year-old appears to be the muse of the younger generation of Kardashians as North West and Penelope Disick can be seen snapping photos of her in a mirror.

Kim’s fans call her a “fun mom,” and some were stunned at how she “looks beautiful in anything.”

Kardashian sisters got roasted in 2018

While lots of Kim’s fans were supporting her look as she had fun in Japan, others were quick to recall a time when she called her two sisters “clowns” for their outfit choices.

One commented: “reminds me of when she made fun of Kourtney and Khloe for dressing up like this.”

Another said: “Remember when she made fun of Khloe and Kourtney for dressing like this.”

More wrote: “This brings me back to the episode where you called Khloe and Kourt clowns.”

During KUWTK season 15, the Kardashian sisters can be seen enjoying a trip to Japan.

Episode 9, which aired in 2018, saw Kim say to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian: “So, I got to be real with you guys, you look like clowns.”

She added: “This is not like a tourist thing where it’s like Halloween, like dress up like a Geisha unless we’re at a Geisha house.”

Kim told her siblings to “tell the glam people” to tone things down. She said: “Everyone just thinks oh my god we’re in Japan, everyone go full Japan and like probably the people that live here make fun of people like that…”

Kim has a ‘hype team’

Kim’s post clearly got mixed reviews from her followers.

However, lots of people were quick to point out that she has a “hype team,” on hand as her daughter, niece, and family friend can be seen having fun taking photographs of her.

One person commented: “Not the kids holding up the ring light and the phone.”

More said that the Kardashians star looks “perfect” and that she appears “happy” in the photos.