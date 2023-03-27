Given the Kar-Jenners’ enviable figures, many fans of the reality TV family will be pleased to see Kim Kardashian sharing her workout with her Instagram followers.

The mother of four has been putting in the hours in the gym and she’s keen to share all her latest exercises.

Kim has taken on a new Insta-famous trainer in 2023 and she’s already seeing amazing results, judging by her Instagram Stories.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Kim Kardashian shares workout

On March 26, 2023, Kim Kardashian shared some snippets of her workout with her Instagram followers.

She donned a chic black gym outfit and her hair was fixed with a claw clip as she embarked on yet another grueling session.

The Kardashians are renowned for their dedication to the gym. Khloe Kardashian often shares snaps of herself in the gym.

However, the two sisters appeared to take some time out as they just recently shared some snaps of themselves together in Cabo.

What is Kim Kardashian’s workout?

In 2023, Kim has enlisted the help of a new personal trainer.

She can be seen via Instagram Stories doing all kinds of exercises on March 26.

During her leg day session, Kim does some goblet squats, good mornings with a 40lb weight, lateral squats, and banded kneeling good morning thrusts instead of regular hip thrusts.

Kim wrote on her IG Stories: “I’m gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today… We lift weights for two hours daily and do five or six days a week.”

She added that her goal was to gain muscle and become stronger.

Who is Kim’s personal trainer?

Writing on her Instagram page, Kim said that her personal trainer for the past three months has been Senada Greca.

Senada is well-known on social media for her incredible physique. She often shares exercises on her Instagram page as well as some healthy recipes she enjoys making.

After just a few months of working out with Senada, Kim said that she can see “such a difference” in her body already.

Senada has 3.8m Instagram followers and can be found at @senada.greca.