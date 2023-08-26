Kim Kardashian takes a moment to thank her four children for a pair of jeans they gave her for Mother’s Day in 2023. However, fans are suggesting that her latest Instagram post “isn’t about the jeans,” but instead a way for the star to draw attention to her super slim waist.

The Kardashians star’s followers are firing all kinds of questions at her following her recent social media post. As Kim strikes a pose in what appears to be a private jet bathroom, her fans’ minds are running wild with queries about her jeans, her figure, and more.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian debuts new jeans

On August 25, 2023, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet story about a gift she received from her children.

The Hulu star shared a mirror selfie where she’s wearing a pair of light blue stone-wash jeans and a white crop top.

Kim gives some more details in additional photos on the ‘gram, zooming in on the artwork her children drew on the clothing.

She explains in the post’s caption that the jeans were gifted to her on Mother’s Day and that each of her four kids put their stamp on the denim with their own drawings.

Kim wrote: “You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!”

Kim’s ‘cute’ look sparks questions

Although Kim was seemingly sharing a heartfelt message about her children, fans were quick to shut her down.

Many commented on the post that she was really posting to “show off her figure.”

One wrote: “it’s giving ‘look at how insanely thin I’ve gotten oh and look at my jeans’”

Another said: “Let me show how small my waist is but pretend it’s about my kids Mother’s Day present from months ago.”

Someone else commented: “We get it Kim, you’re super skinny again.”

More said: “We get it. It’s not about the jeans.”

However, lots of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fans were also complimentary of the star’s “cute” look.

One commented: “Love this! Where are the actual jeans from tho? They’re so cute and fit perfectly!”

Fans fear she’ll ‘disappear’

As Kim shows off her kids’ creativity, many of her followers are distracted by her slim-looking waist.

Despite the Kardashian-Jenners always being renowned for their hourglass figures, it appears that some fans have questions about the star’s physique in 2023.

Commenting on her bathroom selfie Instagram post, one fan asked: “How do you have a tinier and tinier waist in every post? You’re going to disappear soon!”

However, others showed support, writing: “She looks amazing! You can tell she puts a lot of effort into her physique and trains and eats well! I’d love to look like her!”

Another commented: “Y’all so mean she’s literally showing something heartwarming…”

