Kim Kardashian’s fans are in shock at her recent fitness progress as she shows off her small waist and defined abs on Instagram. The 42-year-old has people commenting on her posts asking how she “looks 22,” and many are loving her latest look.

The Kardashians star Kim appears to be living her best single life following her divorce from Kanye West. Kim is enjoying vacations with her daughter, North West, and striking poses by the pool in a gold bikini in 2023. Although Kim and her family members’ looks are always evolving, some of her followers feel she’s giving a “2010 throwback” vibe in her latest snaps.

Kim Kardashian’s waist

Judging by the comments on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram posts, the mom of four has many people envious of her seemingly shrinking waist.

Kim’s latest snap sees her posing in sportswear in an elevator showing off her toned abs.

Comments on the star’s post include: “Waist!!!!!,” “Snatched,” and “Kimberly what waist babe?!”

Another commented: “Abs are absingggggg.”

Fans ask if Kim Kardashian is on Ozempic

Kim and her family members are very much used to having rumors swirling about them regarding plastic surgery.

However, in August 2023, the Hulu star’s waist has some people accusing the star of being on Ozempic.

The diabetes medication has been used by multiple celebrities who have spoken publicly about it including Sharon Osbourne and Dolores Catania.

Many people commented on her post, some wrote: “can you send me some ozempic plz,” another said: “The ozempic woman.”

However, Kim hasn’t commented on whether she is an Ozempic user or not.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Fans are loving Kim’s side parting

As well as raking in compliments about her figure, Kim also had many of her fans adoring her hairstyle as she posed in the elevator.

Lots of her followers wrote that they think she’s looking more like “2010 Kim,” and that the snap looked like a “throwback.”

Kim dons her classic dark curled hair in the photos and fans say they’re “here for it.”

