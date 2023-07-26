Kim Kardashian has rumors swirling about her sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, following her most recent Instagram post. Kim poses in a bikini alongside some of her friends and family. Now, eagle-eyed fans are jumping to conclusions that Tristan must have been there, too.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians fans will know of Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship with Tristan. The 39-year-old shares two children with him. However, they’re no longer together in 2023. Speaking on The Kardashians season 3, Khloé addresses her relationship with the basketball player and says that there’s no going back.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s snap has fans ‘spotting’ Tristan

Although Tristan Thompson isn’t pictured in Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post, eagle-eyed fans think that they’ve spotted Khloé’s ex.

As Kim poses in the center of the photos, a man’s arm can be seen on her right-hand side, while Tristan’s friend, Savas Oguz, is seen swimming on Kim’s left.

Many viewers of the post took to a Reddit thread to comment their thoughts on Tristan “being there.” Some said that Kim was giving “main character” energy, while others were unimpressed with the idea of Khloé’s ex being on a family trip.

In response to one fan “hoping” Tristan isn’t in the photos, another commented: “Probably. His best friend is in several of the photos.”

Kim wanted a ‘good solo pic’

Kim is no stranger to being the sister who wants to get the best photos – she even hired someone to take her selfie snaps before.

The Kardashians star is back at it again, trying her best to get a “good solo pic” while spending time with friends and family in 2023.

Kim wears a black string bikini in her photo slider and strikes different poses, making a splash in her final snap.

Kardashians fans think Khloé was there

While Kim may have been posting an innocent bikini snap, the SKIMS owner has sparked rumors when it comes to Tristan and Khloé.

Fans were quick to “spot” Tristan, and more suggested that Kim’s sister is in the snaps, too: “Khloe is there too or at least the blonde girl in the first pic and in the background in the second and third pics looks like her.”

One commented: “Ok. Less weird with Khloe there. But still ick overall.”

Another replied: “Probably because Khloé invited him,” when one Reddit user asked “Literally why is Tristan there?”

