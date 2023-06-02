Who is Fred on The Kardashians? It’s the mystery question that Kim Kardashian’s fans are all dying to find out the answer to, as she delves into the dating world again after her 2022 split from Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians season 3 episode 2 is officially out on Hulu and Disney Plus for all to see. Kim Kardashian started to talk about a man named Fred but didn’t disclose any more details about who she was dating.

Viewers have begun to make their own assumptions, and some fingers are pointing at the rapper, Drake. Kim was previously accused by Kanye West of having an affair with him. Let’s see what everyone’s guessing.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Fred on The Kardashians

Fred is a mystery man on The Kardashians. He has been dating Kim, but it seems that Fred is his code name. Fred “so meets the standards,” and Kim’s requirements are pretty lengthy, from good teeth to being a role model!

And we were also treated to footage of her texting, prompting a producer to ask “Is that Fred?” Us Weekly’s report on March 30 revealed that “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in.”

A source told the publication: “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.” Kim is “interested in pursuing things” with this person but “wants to keep it under the radar.”

Kim Kardashian dating again

Kim is back on the dating scene with Fred. “My friends wanted me to meet someone,” she told Scott Disick in a clip on The Kardashians, to which he replies: “Let’s call him Fred.” So yeah, he isn’t actually named Fred.

She was also seen texting ‘Fred’ on her phone and smiling, similar to how she acted when she first began chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson. At the time of writing, Kim hasn’t made ‘Fred’ Instagram-official – yet!

Fans are convinced Fred is Drake

When Kim Kardashian’s new unofficial beau came on the scene, many began to make their guesses online. Drake has come up the most times on social media but some fingers are pointing to Chris Brown, Nick Cannon, and others.

One fan wrote: “Don’t come for me, but why do I feel like Fred is still Drake #TheKardashians.”

Another penned: “Uhmmm @KimKardashian who is FRED? A DOCTOR? A LAWYER? A SCIENTIST? #TheKardashians.”

“PMK found a PR relationship for Kum. Maybe, Drake? Chris Brown? Nick Cannon? Nick would be the most hilarious. Maybe LiL baby. Tristian would be more hilarious… code naming him Fred so Khloe doesn’t know,” said a Reddit user.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY