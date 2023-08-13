Kim Kardashian’s injury is holding her back from her wake-surfing dreams in August 2023. The Hulu star took to Instagram to share some snaps of her family vacation on August 12 and wrote that her ‘wish’ wouldn’t be coming true. While the rest of The Kardashians star’s family enjoyed action-packed fun, including plunging into water from cliffsides, Kim appeared to put her feet up instead.

The Kardashians fans are used to seeing the Kar-Jenners in all their glamourous glory, but in 2023, Kim brings her loyal followers down to earth with some news that she’s human, just like the rest of us. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim explained that she had “broken her shoulder,” therefore her gym training sessions had been hugely affected.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

Kim Kardashian’s injury

In August 2023, Kim Kardashian revealed that she broke her shoulder but didn’t explain how her injury had happened.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mom of four shared that her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, (@fitgurlmel), was getting her back into exercise after sustaining a broken shoulder.

Not only did Kim break bones, but she also tore a tendon. She said that her trainer had also endured the same injury in the past.

Kim was out of the gym

Of course, all Kim K fans will know that she’s a keen gym-goer.

She and her sisters often share snaps of themselves during their workouts. Sometimes they even give fans a glimpse of the exercises they opt for with personal trainers including Senada Greca.

On Monday, August 7, Kim explained that she is now “rehabbing,” to get her body fully recovered.

Khloé Kardashian also shared snaps of Psalm West and True Thompson wearing casts after they also injured themselves.

Psalm hurt himself while playing on monkey bars and a trampoline, but Kim hasn’t said how she broke her shoulder.

Hulu star’s ‘wishes’ didn’t come true

Judging by Kim’s Instagram Stories on August 12, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been enjoying some time in nature lately.

As well as taking snaps of pancakes, deer, landscapes and her daughter, North West, Kim shared a photo of her legs crossed as she relaxed on a boat.

With wake boarding equipment in the back of the photo, she wrote: “Wish I could have wake surfed but my shoulder is still out of commission.”

The SKIMS founder went on to share a fun video from her trip. Her son, Saint West, jumps into the water from a cliffside as they enjoy an action-packed vacation.