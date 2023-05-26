RHOA star Kim Zolciak is selling some of her signature blonde wigs for up to $2.7k to get some extra cash following the reports about her divorce from husband Kroy Biermann.

The divorce reports about The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Kroy Biermann emerged earlier this month. The couple filed for divorce on April 30 after nearly 12 years of marriage and four children together.

It looks like Kim no longer needs several of her prized blonde wigs. The mother of six has often shown off her signature wigs on the Bravo reality series but she has decided to get rid of them.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak’s wigs are for sale

The reality star is selling seven of her prized blonde wigs. As per new listings on her online website The Biermann’s Closet, the Bravo cast member has recently put her famous wigs for sale.

Three of her most expensive wigs are priced at $2,750 each and they include her signature 30-inch full lace front wig.

The cheapest ones are $1,500 each and they include two different monofilament wigs and a dark brunette lace front wig.

RHOA viewers have known about the reality star’s wigs for a long time as she has often sported different looks with her signature locks on the show and in media interviews.

Kim and Kroy are divorcing after 11 years

Kim and Kroy are divorcing after a marriage of 11 years and welcoming four children together – Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The celebrity couple filed for divorce in April and cited “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” as the reason behind their split.

In the filing, Kim asked for primary physical custody and the joint legal custody of their kids. She also requested to restore her maiden name after the divorce.

Kim Zolciak’s daughters want “no drama” with Kroy

Kim’s daughters reportedly want to maintain a relationship with their stepfather, a decision which the Real Housewives of Atlanta supports, as per previous reports.

A source close to the situation recently told People that “all the kids are still in contact with Kroy,”, including Ariana and Brielle.

The insider said: “There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana, and Kroy yet,” the source said at the time. “They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that.”

