Kim Zolciak’s daughters have “no drama” with Kroy Biermann following reports that Kim’s daughter Brielle “unfollowed” her stepfather.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, have separated after nearly 12 years of marriage and four children together.

According to new media reports, Kim Zolciak’s two older daughters, Ariana and Brielle Biermann, want to maintain a good relationship with their stepfather.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kim Zolciak’s daughters ‘no drama’ with Kroy

Kim’s daughters reportedly want to have a relationship with their stepfather, a decision which the Real Housewives of Atlanta supports, a new report has emerged.

A source close to the situation told People that “all the kids are still in contact with Kroy,” which include Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26.

The insider said: “There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana, and Kroy yet. They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that.”

The Bravo reality star welcomed Ariana and Brielle with a former partner. They were adopted by Kroy in 2013 after Kroy and Kim tied the knot in November 2011.

Brielle reportedly ‘unfollowed’ Kroy

The report may surprise some fans as eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Brielle “unfollowed” Kroy on Instagram after the divorce reports emerged.

While neither Kim nor Kroy has come forward with an official statement about their divorce, their social media activity is closely followed by netizens.

However, that’s not the only online activity keen fans have reported about in recent days.

Kroy has seemingly updated his Instagram bio which now includes the line: “My ring meant a thing.”

His previous bio used to read: “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.

Kim and Kroy are divorcing after 11 years

As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kim filed for divorce on April 30, citing “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation”. Kim has requested the primary physical custody of their children.

Kim and Kroy’s family began after the announcement that they are expecting their first child together in 2010. Kroy Jr., 11, was born in 2011 and the pair welcomed three more children – Kash, 10, and eight-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

In the filing, the reality star has also asked for joint legal custody of their kids and requested to restore her maiden name.