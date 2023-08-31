Kanye West’s recent wardrobe malfunction aboard a boat in Venice had the internet quite confused in August 2023. The Jesus Walks rapper appeared to be losing his trousers as he stood up on the vessel in front of his wife Bianca Censori.

As if Kanye’s butt being exposed wasn’t enough, he and Bianca Censori‘s outfit choices during their time on the continent have caused quite a stir. Bianca, 28, had heads turning as she walked around wearing sheer bodysuits, while Ye, 46, has now captured even more attention for his wardrobe mishap.

Kanye’s wardrobe malfunction

Many people will have seen that Kanye West and his wife are currently spending some time together in Venice, Italy.

The two have been papped multiple times wearing all kinds of unique outfits during their vacation. However, they were also seen wearing the same kind of attire while in the US.

Kanye and Bianca were likened to characters from The Sims for one of their outfits before heading to Italy.

Now, it’s Kanye’s lack of clothing that’s causing drama as he was spotted with his butt out on a boat in Venice as his trousers appeared to drop.

Kim ‘reacts’ to Ye’s wardrobe malfunction

After Kanye’s wardrobe malfunction went viral, The Sun reported that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, “reacted” to the video.

The mom-of-four was reportedly “embarrassed and worried,” for Kanye.

The report continued that Kim has been “so worried” about “how will she explain it all to the kids.”

Kim and Kanye are parents to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

Kardashians star ‘isn’t concerned’

Despite the initial claims that Kim was “embarrassed” about her ex-husband’s behavior, other outlets report that the Kardashians star isn’t fussed about what he’s doing.

TMZ reported on August 30, via their source, that Kim “isn’t the least bit concerned,” about Ye’s wardrobe mishap.

Kim reportedly stays in touch with her ex for co-parenting purposes, but “doesn’t stay up-to-date” with his personal business.

The report adds: “Kim wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.”

However, given Kim’s history of reactions to his public antics on The Kardashians, his boat moment may not have gone down swimmingly.

The reality star broke down during her family’s Hulu show after Kanye received bad press following controversy over claims of antisemitic comments.

She cried to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and said in season 3: “I never know what to do.”

Speaking in a confessional, Kim added: “I don’t know how to emotionally manage it.”