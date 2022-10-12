Kira and Romeo’s shock exit from BIP leaves fans wondering if they are still together











The love triangle ad prolonged drama between Kira, Romeo, and Jill has been one of the biggest storylines on Bachelor In Paradise this season. After shooting her shot one more time with Romeo, Kira’s surprise exit left Bachelor Nation fans in shock.

Kira originally returned to Paradise to see if there might still be a connection with Jacob Rapini, almost forming yet another love triangle, however, when he told her that he was forming a connection with Jill, Kira turned back to Romeo and what happened after that has the internet going wild.

Kira and Romeo leave Bachelor in Paradise together

During the October 11 episode, Romeo and Kira were reunited on the beach. Shooting her shot, Kira opened up to Romeo saying, “I really wish we had given this a real try … I just feel like it’s unfinished business.”

Shortly after they shared a passionate kiss, rekindling their flame, Kira then shockingly asked Romeo to leave the beach with her, and after a prolonged pause – and a hilariously unsure facial expression – Romeo decided to do just that.

However, as they drove off together, Romeo’s awkward smile in the car didn’t have fans convinced that he was all that pleased with his departure from the show.

Fans react to the shock exit

Bachelor In Paradise viewers instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions to the last-minute coupling and departure, and they were hilarious. One user said in all capitals:

THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL ROMEO JUST CAME OUT OF NOWHERE FOR KIRA STOPPP YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS SH** UP.

Another chimed in saying, “Romeo’s life flashed before his eyes when Kira asked him to leave paradise.” A third penned, “Romeo kissing Kira thinking he’ll get to stay another week and then ending up leaving immediately.”

Someone else gave their input, saying, “Romeo and Kira’s combined desperation might just kill me.”

Are Kira and Romeo together after the show?

It is yet to be disclosed whether Kira and Romeo have remained together following the show. However, according to Bustle, in a September 15 TikTok about freezing her eggs, Kira did say, “I don’t yet have a stable partner.”

The couple wouldn’t reveal their official relationship status before their Bachelor in Paradise journey aired but the video could be a subtle hint that the couple is keeping things casual if they’re together at all.

Kira opened up about her relationship with Romeo prior to filming. “In the New York scene, I would visit a lot,” she explained to Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation. “I was living in Philly at the time, but I would visit New York a lot. I would hang out with him. He likes to have fun, I like to have fun, so we would hang out together.”

