Kim and Kourtney’s physical fist fight was caught on full video back in 2020. However, the feud between them has only intensified in the new season of The Kardashians, so why did they get into a physical fight in the first place?

Sibling rivalry is often the case in any family, but when it comes to The Kardashians, it’s usually caught on full video. So when Kourtney threw her water bottle at Kim, they ended up having a physical fist fight that aired on cameras.

Fast forward to 2023, and Kourtney Kardashian is mad again, but this time for something else. She claims her sister Kim Kardashian used her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim and Kourtney’s fist fight

Kourtney and Kim clashed over work ethic. “No, no, no, I will literally f*** you up if you mention it again,” Kourtney told her sister. That’s when Kourtney began to physically hit Kim, and it only escalated from there.

During a sibling meet-up at Khloe Kardashian‘s house, Kim got into a conversation with Kendall Jenner about their mom Kris Jenner, while Kim laughed with Khloe. Kim said to Kourtney, “You don’t care about stuff.”

Then, Kourtney got defensive and replied: “You act like I don’t do stuff, you have this narrative in your mind. I work my a** off.” After they clashed, Kim began to laugh before Kourt said: “Don’t laugh like that, you look like a freak.”

That happened in 2020, but three years on, Kourtney is mad at Kim for “using her wedding as a business opportunity.” However, Kim says she “couldn’t have been more mindful” as tensions rise on Hulu‘s The Kardashians season 3.



Why did Kim and Kourtney get into a physical fight?

Kim and Kourtney didn’t agree on work ethic values. Kim felt that both she and Khloe would always be there for their mom, even if they were sick, but Kourtney didn’t like the narrative that her sibling had about her.

She demanded that Kim “changes the narrative in her mind” and threatened to “f*** her up” if she brings up her work ethic again. Kourtney then said in a confessional that she “doesn’t want to hear this narrative anymore,” adding:

Like, ‘She’s the only one with work ethic,’ and, ‘She’s doing this, this and this,’ as if she’s better because she works more or because like, it’s such bulls***. We don’t all have to do things the same way.

Kourtney then told Kim: “If I didn’t work my a** off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s fine.” She stood up and went to fight Kim, who kicked her away, and then told her sister she would “punch her in the face.”

What episode do the Kardashians fight?

Kim and Kourtney fight on season 18 episode 1 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It made for a very intense premiere, and it can be rewatched on Peacock Premium, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

Kourtney encourages Kim to “do it already” before the latter thumps her in the arm. Kim then kicks Kourtney, who kicks her back, while Khloe tries to tell them to stop and breaks them up. Kim then follows Kourt and slaps her twice.

Khloe tells them to “separate” and to “go to their own corners” while Kourtney tries to walk away from the situation. Kim also tells Kourtney not to “dig your nails in me” – and the infamous fight has never been forgotten!

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY MAY 25