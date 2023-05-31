Kourtney and Kim’s drama is unfolding on The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu, years after they had a physical fight on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. So, why is Kourtney mad at Kim in their new feud?

Sibling rivalry has been at the forefront of many reality TV families. However, the Kardashians have always been close to each other, but it used to be Kourtney and Khloe who were closer and even had their own spin-off show in Miami.

This time around, Khloe Kardashian and Kim are a lot closer, and Kourtney has admitted that she’s noticed that. Now, she’s calling out her sibling Kim for drama relating to her wedding day to Travis Barker.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Kourtney and Kim drama: Why is Kourtney mad?

Kourtney is mad at Kim because she felt her sister used her wedding as a “business opportunity.” Kim had a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week just four months after the wedding.

Although Kim admitted she was “worried about Kourtney,” she also said she “couldn’t have been more mindful” when meeting Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who designed Kourtney’s bridal gown, for the Dolce show.

It’s not the first time Kourtney Kardashian and Kim have fought. Kourt made fun of Kim’s infamous lost diamond earrings by posting a Peppa Pig meme mocking the time Kim lost one of her prized $75,000 earrings.

What episode did Kim and Kourtney fight?

Kim and Kourtney fight on season 18 episode 1 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It made for a very intense premiere, and it can be rewatched on Peacock Premium, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

The Kardashians stars didn’t agree on work ethic values. Kim felt that both she and Khloe would always be there for their mom, even if they were sick, but Kourtney didn’t like the narrative that her sibling had about her.

She demanded that Kim “changes the narrative in her mind” and threatened to “f*** her up” if she brings up her work ethic again. The two then began to have a physical fight, which saw the two kick and slap each other.

Kardashian fans are confused

Kourtney claims she has “let go” of the competition drama she has always had with Kim. She says in a confessional:

Kim and I definitely grew up more competitive. Although I’ve let that part go, I’m not sure if she has.

Fans are now confused over whether Kourt has gotten over their feud. “I don’t think Kourt has let this go or else this wouldn’t be a problem. She’s viewing this as a competition when it’s not, Kim is working 🥴,” a viewer wrote.

Another penned: “Don’t worry Kourt. You can’t compete with Kim.”

“Kourt has not let that go. Girl here you are talking about it,” reacted a fellow fan.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

