Kris Jenner shares a collection of sweet moments she enjoyed in August 2023. Taking to Instagram on the last day of summer, the momager gave fans a snippet of what she’s been up to with her friends and family. Her selection of snaps included one of her kissing her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

Since 2014, Corey Gamble, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, have been an item. The couple’s relationship has been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians. While Kris’ previous relationships didn’t work out, her romance with Corey has been going almost a decade. The mom of six’s recent post has fans’ minds running wild.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Kris and Corey’s relationship

Since getting together in 2014, Kris and Corey have been a solid couple.

Speaking of her relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, Kris said that Corey “gets along really great with the kids.”

The momager addressed the couple’s 25-year age gap on the show and said that “age is just a number.”

She and Corey have been a source of entertainment for many KUWTK fans over the years as the “oversharer” shared some NSFW information with her daughters at lunch.

Speaking on the show, Kris said: “Sex at my age is amazing and a beautiful thing.”

Kris and Corey kiss in August photo dump

On August 31, Kris shared a selection of snaps on Instagram captioned: “Magical moments in August.”

The Hulu star kicked off her photo dump with a cute photo of herself and Corey sharing a kiss aboard a boat.

More of Kris’ snaps include her sharing special moments with Khloé Kardashian, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, and Domenico Dolce.

Fans get excited about their love

Kris’ loved-up snap with Corey got her fans talking on Instagram.

Some wrote in the comments section: “Kris we already want a wedding.”

Another said: “Kris when are you guys gonna tie the knot?”

More wondered whether Corey had “popped the question,” in the comments.

Although many fans were keen to leave comments on Kris’ post about a “wedding,” the Kardashians star has already addressed the topic of marriage a third time over.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, she said: “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well… As long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”