Kris Jenner is being begged by some of her fans to quit the filters and show off her beauty in 2023. The 67-year-old is famed for being the mother and momager of her six kids including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. In August, Kris took to Instagram to show off her latest glam look, but fans aren’t happy with her for posting what they say is a “filtered video.”

When Kris Jenner isn’t being her kids’ biggest cheerleader on Instagram, she’s sharing her latest looks and fans are here for it. However, this summer, the Get Safely co-founder has some people very unhappy that she’s not showing off her natural looks. Many want her to “embrace her age.”

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Kris Jenner’s ‘filtered video’

After getting her makeup done by artist Samer Khouzami, Kris Jenner shared a video of her glam to Instagram.

The post shared on August 28 sees Kris smiling and showing off her look for the camera.

The video also features an audio clip in which Kris can be overheard saying: “Look at this, isn’t it great? I know it’s my dream.”

Despite looking incredible, Kris’ new video has people jumping to conclusions that she’s using a filter.

Kris’ fans want to see her ‘natural’

While Kris was obviously keen to show off her new glam look, some people called her out for being “fake.”

A commenter wrote on her post: “Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter.”

Another said to the momager: “Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous.”

One person commented: “This filter is tooooo much. You aren’t fooling anyone. Ridiculous.”

Another wrote: “…and people actually believe she looks like this in person.”

However, some defended the Kardashians star, asking “who cares” if she does choose to use a filter.

Kardashians star’s glam thrown into question

While many were bashing Kris’ video in the comments, more had something to say about her makeup artist for the look.

Some even questioned their talents, writing: “Filters do so many people an injustice. She doesn’t need it. I want to see her real glam sans filter please. If the MUA is still using a filter even after their glam, what does that say about MUA? That’s you’re at your job.”

More were curious to see the “real” look, commenting: “Can we take the filter off and see the actual makeup…”

Another said: “How embarrassing for the make up artist, still having to heavily filter the client lol.”

However, many of Kris’ loyal fans wrote that she’s looking “incredibly beautiful,” and that the “filter is giving.”

