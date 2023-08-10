Kris Jenner is known for being the momager of all momagers and the iconic woman who brought the Kardashian-Jenner clan into the world. Kris appeared on her family’s reality series for 20 seasons and now stars in their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. Over the years, fans can’t help but notice that her appearance has changed with many wanting to see a ‘before and after’ of the star.

Taking to Instagram in 2023, Kris, who is 67 years old, is vacay-ing all over the world and enjoying her life to the fullest by the looks of things. The Kardashians star wrote that she had “the best week ever” in August. Her photo has caused chaos in the comments section. Many people refer to the group shot as Kris posing with her “Botox crew,” or “mannequin squad.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for ABA

Kris Jenner before and after

Kris Jenner‘s life is different from when she first started out on reality TV starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her family members.

Nowadays, the 67-year-old is in a relationship with Corey Gamble and is partaking in all kinds of business ventures. The mom-of-six has a cleaning product company called Get Safely which she launched in 2021.

As well as experiencing change in her personal and business life, fans have noticed that Kris’ appearance may have had some tweaks over the years.

Speaking to Ru Paul on Good Work in 2015, she was asked what procedures she’d had done. Kris jokingly responded: “You want me to list everything?”

The Kardashians star explained that she had opted for “Botox, fillers, laser,” as well as “a boob job in the 80’s.”

She opted for another breast operation over 20 years later with the same doctor. They carried out a “lift” and gave her smaller implants.

Kris stated that she has “the same nose she was born with.” The star also opted for a neck lift in 2011 which was featured on KUWTK and carried out by Dr Garth Fisher.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kris has ‘best week ever’

On August 5, 2023, Kris shared a group snap of herself with friends. She wrote that she had “the best week ever.”

The momager posed with the founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Lydia Kives, Veronica Smiley Grazer, and Sarah Staudinger in her photo.

She gave a shout-out to Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez in her post.

Kardashians star gets trolled

While Kris had been enjoying some time with her seriously high flying pals in August 2023, many of the people in her comments section were quick to comment on her appearance.

Many people suggested that Kris went to a “Botox party” with the ladies with others dubbing the group a “Botox crew.”

More said: “Mannequin squad,” while another commented: “So many surgeries in one pic.”

Others jumped to Kris’ defense and wrote: “Gorgeous! Not sure what the hate is for! Go find something to do in your own life and quit spewing hate.”

More “loved” that Kris was hanging out with her friends. Others enjoyed the fact that the Hulu star “knows everyone.”