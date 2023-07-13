Kris Jenner has many Kardashians fans commenting on how “different” her face looks during season 3. The momager and her family return to Hulu in 2023 and Kris’ new look hasn’t gone unnoticed. While some people are astonished at how incredible Kris looks, others have tweeted that the reality star appears “totally different.”

Since 2007, Kris has appeared on reality shows centered around her family so she’s no stranger to being in the spotlight. However, her level of fame also comes with all kinds of criticism from fans and viewers. It’s safe to say, overall fans see Kris as a legend and her latest birthday party featured on The Kardashians makes a point of highlighting her iconic style.

Photo by: Hulu

Fans say Kris Jenner’s face looks ‘different’

May 25 saw the release of a brand new The Kardashians season in 2023.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner all appear in season 3. However, of all the family members, Kris has fans questioning her “different” look.

One fan tweeted: “Kris Jenner’s face is looking a little scary in the new season of the Kardashians”

While another asked: “Did kris Jenner get a face lift she looks good af?”

More asked if Kris got a “new face,” while some tweeted out to ask for the star’s surgeon: “Need Kris Jenner Surgeon she looks sooo good at the very first episode. Whatever she did to her face we ALL need it.”

Kris is ‘literally 40 years old’

During The Kardashians season 3 episode 8, Kris sits down with her ex-son-in-law Scott Disick.

The two catch up and talk about his son, Mason’s, upcoming bar mitzvah. Kris also explains that she recently had a body scan which revealed that she’s “literally 40 years old.”

Kris, who is 67 years old, tells Scott: “I went to go get a body scan and they said I was 40.”

Scott jokes back: “How much did you pay them? I love you, but you’re not 40.”

He adds: “You’re gorgeous, you just put a new hip in, you’re not 40.”

Kris concludes: “They said I was totally 40,” adding: “I think that feeling young is a state of mind. And, I don’t think having 12 grandkids hurts anything either… keeps me on my toes.”

Kris Jenner goes makeup free

Although when fans see Kris Jenner on The Kardashians she’s usually had a visit from her glam squad, she has gone makeup-free before.

In 2022, the mom of six appeared on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram page as she promoted her daughter’s brand, SKKN.

Kris gives fans a glimpse into her nighttime skin routine.

Many commenters wrote how “beautiful” and “great” Kris looked in her sixties.

