Since 2007, The Kardashian-Jenner family has been appearing on reality TV lovers’ screens. After 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family moved over to Hulu in 2022 and continued their on-screen success with The Kardashians. Fans have seen the family members evolve and grow up on their show. But, The Kardashians season 3 had a “shock” in store for some viewers with many divided over Kris Jenner’s “new face.”

Hailed the ‘momager’ of the family, Kris Jenner is 67 years old. She appears on The Kardashians season 3 alongside her long-term partner, Corey Gamble, in 2023.

It’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners are partial to a nip or tuck here and there. Kim Kardashian reveals that she had Botox in her neck during season 3.

However, it’s Kris’ new look that fans are really captured by. Many are divided with some fans saying she looks “amazing,” and wanting to copy her look, while others barely recognized her.

Kris Jenner debuts a ‘new face’

The hugely anticipated The Kardashians season 3 dropped on Hulu on May 25.

Fans have all kinds of storylines to get up to speed with including Kim’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian‘s surrogacy journey.

However, one aspect of season 3 that fans appear surprised by is Kris’ new look.

A specific clip from the new series, which sees the mom of six sitting down with her daughter, has fans talking about Kris’ appearance.

Fans suggest Kris had a ‘facelift’

As The Kardashians season 3 episode 1 debuted, fans couldn’t help but comment their thoughts on Kris’ new look.

Some wrote on a TikTok clip that Kris was looking like other celebrities including Liza Minelli, Michale Jackson, Bruce Jenner, and Justin Jedlica AKA The Human Ken Doll.

More suggested that the Kardashians star has had a “facelift.”

They wrote: “Kris’s facelift is killing me,” and “Kris got a facelift and it looks like it was still fresh here.”

The comparisons to other celebrities kept coming. Some people are saying Kris looks like the late Elvis Presley, as well as James Charles.

As surgery rumors swirl around Kris, some people actually want “whatever she did to her face,” adding that they “need” the star’s surgeon.

Kardashians viewers hardly recognize Kris Jenner’s face

Sixty-seven-year-old Kris had some Kardashians fans asking if it really is her appearing on the show.

One person asked on the viral TikTok video: “Is Kris in the room with us?”

More asked: “Kris is that you?” while others commented: “They hired someone to play Kris,” adding that the mom of six’s face “doesn’t move.”

Many compared Kris Jenner’s face to Human Ken Doll’s and some even wrote that it was “scary” to them.

However, lots of Twitter users took to the internet to say they think the momager looks “amazing.”

One fan tweeted: “Kris is giving FRESH facelift.”

More said: “Kris is looking really good this season…”

