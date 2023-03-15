Kyle Chrisley was arrested in March 2023, two months after his father, Todd Chrisley, reported to prison to serve a 12-year sentence.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were set to appeal their case in mid-February.

While Todd Chrisley is currently behind bars, his eldest son, Kyle, had a run-in with the law.

Photo by Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images

Kyle Chrisley arrest

According to The Tennessean, Kyle Chrisley was arrested and charged with assault but later freed on a $3,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star was booked and released on Monday, March 13, 2023.

He allegedly had a knife

A public citation states that Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault.

However, claims are circulating that the 32-year-old “brandished a fixed blade,” during the altercation, reports TMZ.

The news outlet writes: “Kyle allegedly got into a physical fight with his supervisor at his job at Penske Truck Rental.”

PEOPLE also reported the same claims and cited that Smyrna Police provided the details in a press release.

Todd and Julie are in federal prison

After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentencing in January 2023, the Chrisley family has been adjusting to life without them around.

Nanny Faye Chrisley, a fan favorite on Chrisley Knows Best, is currently battling bladder cancer.

Savannah Chrisley is currently taking care of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

Despite many changes for the family, it appears that they are still making moves in the business world. Savannah and Chase joined forces with Chrisley and Co Realty.

Chase is following in his dad’s entrepreneurial footsteps in 2023.