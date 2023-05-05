Kyle Richards said she was “sucking in” after her exposed ribs and “skinny look” sparked weight loss concerns among RHOBH fans.

Fans of the reality star have expressed their concerns over a recent picture from her vacation in Spain which shows Kyle’s exposed ribs in a cutout dress.

Kyle has set the record straight on the picture and offered an explanation after many fans flooded social media with their concerns.

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Kyle Richards defends picture after weight loss concerns

In a recent Instagram post shared by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley, Kyle was seen in a white and black cutout dress that she wore for a night out in Spain.

While the picture shows her exposed ribs on one side, the reality star revealed that she was just “sucking in” because of the type of dress.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Kyle wrote in the comments of a PageSix Instagram report.

“Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight,” she added. “I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Fans on social media have shared messages of concern after seeing the image. One person commented: “She doesn’t need to do that either. She looks good.”

Someone else wrote: “She looks like she is not breathing in this picture.”

Others defended the star, with one fan writing: “Stop commenting on people’s bodies, especially when you don’t know them or what they’re going through.”

Another said: “Kyle, you are gorgeous, don’t listen to hateful people.”

Kyle shared her body transformation on Instagram

Kyle’s comments come amid her weight loss transformation, which she shared on her Instagram earlier his year. In January, she posted a group picture with Marisela Arechiga, Jenn Leipart, and fellow RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp.

She wore a tight-fitting gym outfit and updated her fans on her weight loss journey which showed her toned abs in a sports underwear set.

Kyle has been undergoing a skin-firming treatment with Dr Kay on her stomach, called ThermiSmooth, which utilizes radio frequencies to encourage natural collagen production and improves skin elasticity.

The reality star denied Ozempic claims

The reality star has slammed Ozempic claims on social media and said that the medication had nothing to do with her weight loss.

The drug is an injectable medication prescribed to adults who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes which regulates blood sugar levels and stimulates insulin production.

“Do not spread lies,” Kyle wrote in one of her replies to an online user. “I’m not on Ozempic.” In another one, she said: “I am NOT on Ozempic. Never have been.”