











Shay Johnson has allowed VH1 cameras into her pregnancy journey, leaving Love and Hip Hop fans curious about who got her pregnant. Questions about whether she is still dating her baby daddy are also on the rise.

She has been sharing several videos and pics of her baby bump, and in May, delivered her baby girl, Shajiyah. However, her pregnancy is only just playing out on LAHH which was filmed several months ago.

As a result, fans are asking about Shay’s baby father. She and Matte Babel’s relationship is known as one of the most private romances in Hollywood, so it’s no wonder that many have no idea who the dad of her child is.

Fans wonder who Shay Johnson got pregnant by

Shay has not announced the name of her baby daddy, but fans speculate that it could be Lil Scrappy, her ex-boyfriend, whose real name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III. However, he has been married to his wife Bambi for over four years.

Other rumors say she got pregnant by a sperm donor. She revealed in February, at six months pregnant with her child, that she has “kept this secret for months”. Shay officially became a first-time mom in May, to Shajiyah.

Born at six pounds and five ounces in a safe delivery, Shay said she always wanted a child. Pleasure P and Flave have also come up as potential fathers to her child but none of these rumors have been confirmed.

One fan stuck up for Shay and wrote: “Who cares about the baby’s father, it’s a beautiful baby being born into a world where Shay is going to be a fantastic mother, she has plenty of love to go around 💖 Congratulations momma.”

Shay, Lil Scrappy, Flavor Flav and Pleasure P have been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

Shay’s relationship history

The only known man that Shay has been in a serious relationship with is Big Scrappy. He called his wife Bambi “insecure” during a Love and Hip Hop episode where he was reunited with ex-girlfriend Shay.

Other stars that Shay has been romantically linked to are Flavor Flav and Pleasure P. She has admitted faking her feelings for Flavor Flav on dating show Flavor Of Love, as she simply wanted to win.

In a 2013 interview with The Jasmine Brand, Shay said:

The way Scrappy did me, he found a way to cause a lot of trust issues – and that’s on me. So I’m not too quick to jump into relationships at this point. But there is a little somebody that I kinda been seeing but I’m not willing too move fast. You just never know where it will go. I’m not willing to mention his name but there is someone.

Shay appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta seasons 1 and 2, as Lil Scrappy’s “friend with benefits”. She loved him, but he refused to claim their romance as more than casually sleeping together, as per Love & Hip Hop Fandom.

The LAHH star’s pregnancy photos

Shay has shared photos of her pregnancy since February 2022. She even posted snippets of her time on her way to the delivery room in hospital, and is so proud of her daughter that she made her an Instagram page (iamshajiyah).

She debuted her pregnancy bump on the cover page of Kontrol magazine. Since giving birth, Shay has quickly snapped back to her pre-pregnancy weight and has often shared pics in a bikini.

A month before giving birth, Shay shared videos of her baby kicking in her tummy and was not afraid to show off the bump in all its glory. And towards the end of April, she hosted a baby shower with her bump taking center stage.

