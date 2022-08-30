









Ever wondered why Adiz “Bambi” Benson calls herself ‘The Bam’? Well, the Love and Hip Hop star has certainly brought some significance to her name with thousands in the bank. Let’s find out her net worth.

Known as an urban model, video vixen, rapper and beauty entrepreneur, she certainly has a long list of experience on her resume. Add to that being a reality TV personality, and you can imagine how much Bambi is bringing in for cash.

She appeared in three episodes in season six of LAHH before calling off the engagement and quitting the show after her relationship with Scrappy fell apart. However, the couple came back onto TV screens once they reunited in 2017.

photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Bambi’s net worth

Bambi gets a $100K salary from LAHH, as per Wealthy Genius paired with an estimated $650K net worth. After finishing her high school diploma, Bambi obtained her college degree in broadcasting and journalism.

She appears as a cast member on the VH1 series after initially starring in two seasons of Basketball Wives LA, thanks to her friend Malaysia Pargo. The singer also appeared in music videos for Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, and 50 Cent!

Now, her main income isn’t just from TV but through her own clothing business. As a result of her wealth, Bambi has been pictured enjoying lavish holidays with family, and is always dressed to the nines in fancy clothing and accessories.

‘My dreams have come to fruition’

Bambi revealed during the August 29th episode of Love and Hip Hop that her dreams have “come to fruition”. She let cameras inside her shop House of Shimmer Atlanta, which she opened right in the middle of the pandemic.

Despite the bad timing, the reality TV personality managed to make her lifelong aspirations a reality. She has now revealed the place is “fully functional” and to see “the shimmer just shimmering” at the firm.

The apparel and clothing store sells luxury hair extensions, bundle deals, wigs and units, as well as clothes designed by Bambi herself. From a meal inspiration book to a Bae-cation dress for $69.99, there’s plenty of items available!

She was on Flavor of Love before LAHH

Although many know Bambi for starring on Love and Hip Hop, the mother-of-three was actually on Flavor of Love season 1 first. She even got her nickname from Flavor Flav, which has simply stuck ever since!

Over the years, she has gone by various aliases and stage names during her TV fame, including “Addie Shanette Benson”, “Adi Benson”, “Adiz Benson”, “Adizia Benson” and “Bambi Compton Breed”.

LAHH and Flavor of Love aren’t the only shows she’s appeared on. Bambi appeared in a supporting role on Basketball Wives LA back in 2012, but her longest stint has been with LAHH alongside her husband Scrappy.

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

