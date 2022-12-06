Sister Wives star Kody Brown reportedly upset his son Gabe and the young star got chocked up when he had forgotten about his birthday.

In Sunday’s episode, Janelle Brown’s son Gabe reflects on an upsetting moment with his father, Kody. He also explained it became the last time he spoke to his dad. Gabe and his three siblings, Hunter, Garrison, and Savannah, were adopted by Kody after he legally married Janelle.

Kody, who apparently forgot his son’s birthday, left Gabe tearfully reminiscing about the emotional moment.

The phone call came after Kody called his son to check on him after he contracted Covid-19 in October. However, the reality star completely forgot about his son’s birthday – which happened to be the day of the conversation.

Gabe opens up about the moment in the recent the episode as he fought back tears.

Gabe is in tears after dad Kody Brown forgets his birthday

During a confessional, Gabe spoke about being deeply hurt by his father, who had forgotten his birthday during the last phone call the two had in October.

Gabe, who looks up to his dad, was left devastated after the ordeal.

“October rolls around, specifically October 11, my birthday, and Dad calls me,” he explained. “We had a small discussion about how bad my Covid was..

“I shouldn’t have done this, but I did anyway – I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn’t.”

Recalling the phone call, the teenager broke down into tears and admitted it ended up becoming “a lot worse than a phone call”. Gabe revealed it had been the last time he had spoken to him.

Later on in the episode, Janelle shared Kody had tried calling him back with no success.

Fans rush to support Gabe

Screenshot from TLC UK: Kody’s Son Has Complete Meltdown About Move To Flagstaff | Sister Wives

When viewers tuned in to watch the episode, many were heartbroken to see the scenes of the youngster breaking down in tears.

Fans took to Twitter to send messages of support and called out Kody for prioritizing his other children from his polyamorous family and forgetting such an important date.

Angry fans even urged Janelle to end her relationship with Kody, as their romance also took a hit in recent episodes following Christine’s exit. As it stands, Kody and Janelle are going through a rough patch, but are still together.

She recently moved out of the family home and into an RV.

How many children does Kody Brown have?

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kody is a father of 18 children. Biological and adopted, the Sister Wives star has opened his arms, building the largest family in reality TV history.

Their family tree can get very confusing with so many children and grandchildren in between, but fans have ended up getting the hang of the blended family since the show aired on September 2010.

Kody and Meri – The original wife in Kody’s polyamorous marriage, has only one biological daughter, Mariah. Even though she might be the first daughter from his first marriage, she’s not the eldest of the pack. Kody and Meri later divorced, so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Kody and Janelle – His biological children with his second wife are Logan and Maddie. Janelle also had four other children from her previous marriage, who are: Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah. The four children were adopted and welcomed into the family after their ‘spiritual’ marriage.

Kody and Christine – The former couple has six children together. Aspyn and Mykelti as their eldest daughters, followed by Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn, and Truley.

Kody and Robyn – Now married to Robyn, Kody has been able to adopt her three children: Dayton, Aurora, and Brenna. After the two exchanged vows, the couple welcomed kids of their own, Solomon and Ariella. Ariella is the youngest out of the 18 kids.

