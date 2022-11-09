









CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been airing since 2015, and it currently airs on weeknights at 11.35 pm ET/PT. Stephen Colbert has been presenting the show after taking over from David Letterman. However, viewers of the show in 2022 are all asking where Louis Cato is, so let’s find out more…

Louis Cato is the Late Show’s Bandleader and an integral part of the house band.

His absence from his usual spot on the CBS show hasn’t gone unnoticed. Many people took to Twitter on November 8 to ask about his whereabouts.

Who is Louis?

Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Louis Cato is The Late Show band’s Bandleader. He is a talented musician who has appeared on the show since mid-2022.

Per his website, he was born in Portugal and raised in Carolina. Now, Louis resides in New York.

He’s a multi-instrumentalist who has worked with Q-Tip, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and many more big names in the industry.

He joins The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

In August 2022, it was announced Louis would be joining The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

After seven seasons, Jon Batiste was leaving the show, and Louis’ permanent position started in September.

Louis landed the role after standing in as interim Bandleader over the summer.

Speaking to Variety, Louis said: “It has been one of the great honors of my life to work on this show, alongside some of the most talented musicians and creatives I know.”

NO WAY: BiP fans want to know if Justin and Eliza are still together

Fans ask where Louis Cato is

View Instagram Post

During Tuesday, November 8’s episode of The Late Show, fans were taking to Twitter to ask where Louis Cato was.

One tweeted: “Colbert where is Louis Cato and why is the drummer upfront??”

Another simply asked: “Where is Louis Cato?”

Taking to Instagram on November 8, Louis wrote: “…apparently it was time for my yearly coronavirus “sit yo self down” time…”

So, we can assume that he was not in his usual spot on the show due to illness. But we’re sure he’ll be on the mend and back on the show soon.

Although fans missed him on The Late Show, Louis gave his followers some musical goodness in the form of his cover of Jackson 5’s I’ll Be There on Instagram.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK