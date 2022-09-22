LEGO Masters season 3 contestants includes an adorable mother-son duo











A brand new season of LEGO Masters is back on Fox this fall, welcoming a whole batch of contestants to compete for the $100,000 prize as well as the glory that comes with being crowned LEGO Master.

The series, based on the British original of the same name, premiered on Fox back in February 2020. Over the past two and a half years, we have watched LEGO experts compete on the show, with the challenges getting crazier by the year.

This time around, there are twelve teams competing for the top prizes. So, with LEGO Masters returning to our screens, let’s get to know the contestants better.

Meet the contestants on LEGO Masters season 3

There are twelve teams of two competing in this season of LEGO Masters on Fox. Here is a list of all the contestants and their professions or connections to one another:

Justin & Austin – Doctors

Emily & Liam – Mother & Son

Dave & Emily – Siblings

Christine & Michelle – Friends

Nick & Stacey – LEGO Influencers

Kerry & Patrick – DJ & Photographer, as well as ‘Grandpappies’

Liz & Erin – Moms

Brendan & Greg – Brothers

Stephen & Stephen – Firefighters

Eddie & Asiza – Siblings

Jon & Xavier – Friends

Drew & Miranda – Siblings

Already, fan favourites are being called by viewers with many falling for the Grandpappies and the adorable mother-son duo.

Read on to find out which contestants are still in the competition, so ready yourself for spoilers if you haven’t yet seen LEGO Masters season 3.

A rundown of the contestants still in the competition

The first episode of LEGO Masters season 3 on Fox saw Drew & Miranda eliminated from the competition. After failing to impress the judges with their ‘Bottle Rocket’ design, based on some of their favourite family activities.

“One of the things you could’ve thought a little bit more about is all those wonderful [family] stories are too hidden,” judge Amy Corbett said.

Doctors Justin & Austin are at risk after the first challenge.

This page will be updated as the competition progresses.

Meet the LEGO Masters season 3 judges

Although there are a whole cast of new contestants on the show, there are three familiar faces returning. Will Arnett, of Arrested Development and 30 Rock fame, returns as the hot of LEGO Masters. He also serves as executive producer on the show, alongside Brad Pitt who has been producing LEGO Masters since the start of the show.

Scottish Brickmaster Amy Corbett returns as a judge on the show, as does Jamie Berard. They are both expert Brickmasters as well as employees at The Lego Group.

