Todd Chrisley’s eldest child, Lindsie Chrisley, reveals that she has a new boyfriend in 2023. The former Chrisley Knows Best star often takes to the airwaves on her podcasts, The Southern Tea, and Coffee Convos. USA Network show alum, Lindsie, is a boy mom and was once married.

Nowadays, Lindsie is divorced, but according to her latest podcast episode, she’s settled down with someone new in 2023. While she is mom to Jackson Campbell, her younger sister, Savannah Chrisley, is currently caring for their brother, Grayson Chrisley, and the youngest of the family, Chloe Chrisley, while Todd and Julie Chrisley are incarcerated.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lindsie Chrisley has a new boyfriend in 2023

Speaking on her podcast, The Southern Tea, on July 5, Lindsie Chrisley, 33, was talking all manner of subjects with her guest, Kristen.

During the episode, Lindsie explained that she has a new boyfriend who she’s going to name “Trampoline Dad.”

His nickname makes perfect sense as the former Chrisley Knows Best star explains how the two met.

She said that they first laid eyes on one another at a trampoline park.

Lindsie explained: “I immediately noticed him, and he immediately notices me and I was like ‘wow’ and, of course, I pulled the move of like I need to see his left hand to see if there’s a ring on there…”

Todd Chrisley‘s daughter added that her now-boyfriend is “very cute,” and that they both wanted to speak to each other when they first met but were both “shy.”

However, when they got talking, she said that they “hit it off” instantly and added: “It’s like our eyeballs were magnetized.”

Chrisley Knows Best star was married

In 2012, at the age of 23, Lindsie married Will Campbell.

The two were together for nine years before splitting in 2021. Their divorce was finalized in October of that year.

Lindsie and Will welcomed a son together in 2012.

In an Instagram post from July 2021, Lindsie shared a statement on the couple’s split: “We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much…”

Lindsie’s boyfriend is also a parent

Podcast host Lindsie revealed some details about her new boyfriend on the 2023 episode.

She explained that he’s six years older than her, making him 39 years old.

The two met at a trampoline park where Lindie’s boyfriend was taking his kids.

Speaking on the episode, she said that they have upcoming vacation plans.

She said that one vacation will involve her boyfriend and his two children, herself and Jackson.

Lindsie added: “…then to Mexico just me and my boyfriend, no children.”

Explaining what happened between herself and her ex, ‘Suburban dad’, Lindsie said that she didn’t want to be “complacent” in an “unhealthy relationship.”

Speaking of her new romance, Lindsie confirmed that her ex-husband, Will, has met Trampoline dad, and that the two get on well.